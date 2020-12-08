 

National Brands Vie for CBD Dominance

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 14:30  |  39   |   |   

- NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On election day this year, four more states voted to legalize the recreational use of cannabis, bringing the total of states that now allow recreational cannabis use to 15. This growing acceptance of cannabis, and more specifically CBD, which is now legal in all 50 states, has sparked an explosion of new CBD-infused products and brands within the consumer packaged goods (CPG) space. Estimates about how large the legalized cannabis market may grow vary widely, but a Lido Consulting report notes that the total addressable cannabis market (TAM) could potentially hit $1 trillion in global economic impact by 2027. Seeing almost unlimited potential, companies are rushing to take advantage of the massive opportunity. Continuing its aggressive growth strategy, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER)(CSE: WTER) (Profile) entered the CBD space with the launch of its A88CBD(TM) brand. Already nationally recognized for its premium bottled water and flavor-infused water,  Alkaline Water now features a full line of CBD-infused and topical products. After posting record sales earlier this year, this strategic push into the lucrative CBD market could propel the company to new records. Also quick to see the opportunity, Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) recently exercised warrants to purchase additional shares of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) (TSX: WEED), increasing its stake in the Ontario cannabis producer to more than 38%. In a nod to the value of having CPG expertise, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) has appointed Miguel Martin, an international CPG executive, as its chief commercial officer. And Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. (OTC: CWBHF) (TSX: CWEB) has announced a collaboration between its CW Labs science division and the University at Buffalo's  Center for Integrated Global Biomedical Sciences to advance hemp cannabinoid science through a research program that provides a better understanding of the therapeutic uses and safety of cannabinoids. 

  • Growing acceptance of cannabis, specifically CBD, has sparked explosion of new CBD-infused products, brands within the consumer packaged goods (CPG) space.
  • WTER's A88CBD product line meets stringent requirements as CBD becomes more mainstream.
  • Well-financed suitors may well be interested in The Alkaline Water Company given its unique niche strength, appeal.

Click here to view the custom infographic of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. editorial.

Seite 1 von 7


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

National Brands Vie for CBD Dominance - NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - On election day this year, four more states voted to legalize the recreational use of cannabis, bringing the total of states that now allow recreational cannabis use to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
New survey shows clinician confidence in AI for improving patient outcomes - as endoscopy demand ...
One third of Australians approaching retirement have never received any advice reveals Smart
Video Surveillance As A Service (Vsaas) Market Size USD 5554.5 Million by 2026 at CAGR 12.5% | ...
GhangorCloud Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Its World-class, Integrated Information Security ...
Syntellix Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Breakthrough Technology in the Orthopedic and Trauma ...
2020 Gone Phishing TournamentTM Phishing Benchmark Global Report Reveals Significant Rise in ...
ProLabs Expands Operations in Europe and India to Meet Increasing Demand for its Fibre Optic ...
Jubilant Therapeutics announces Efficacy and Biomarker Data at 62nd ASH Annual Meeting for its ...
HONOR Christmas Gift 2020 Embraces People With Trendy Products With up to 50% Off
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments