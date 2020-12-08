National Brands Vie for CBD Dominance

- NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On election day this year, four more states voted to legalize the recreational use of cannabis, bringing the total of states that now allow recreational cannabis use to 15. This growing acceptance of cannabis, and more specifically CBD, which is now legal in all 50 states, has sparked an explosion of new CBD-infused products and brands within the consumer packaged goods (CPG) space. Estimates about how large the legalized cannabis market may grow vary widely, but a Lido Consulting report notes that the total addressable cannabis market (TAM) could potentially hit $1 trillion in global economic impact by 2027. Seeing almost unlimited potential, companies are rushing to take advantage of the massive opportunity. Continuing its aggressive growth strategy, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER)(CSE: WTER) (Profile) entered the CBD space with the launch of its A88CBD(TM) brand. Already nationally recognized for its premium bottled water and flavor-infused water, Alkaline Water now features a full line of CBD-infused and topical products. After posting record sales earlier this year, this strategic push into the lucrative CBD market could propel the company to new records. Also quick to see the opportunity, Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) recently exercised warrants to purchase additional shares of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) (TSX: WEED), increasing its stake in the Ontario cannabis producer to more than 38%. In a nod to the value of having CPG expertise, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) has appointed Miguel Martin, an international CPG executive, as its chief commercial officer. And Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. (OTC: CWBHF) (TSX: CWEB) has announced a collaboration between its CW Labs science division and the University at Buffalo's Center for Integrated Global Biomedical Sciences to advance hemp cannabinoid science through a research program that provides a better understanding of the therapeutic uses and safety of cannabinoids.

Growing acceptance of cannabis, specifically CBD, has sparked explosion of new CBD-infused products, brands within the consumer packaged goods (CPG) space.

WTER's A88CBD product line meets stringent requirements as CBD becomes more mainstream.

Well-financed suitors may well be interested in The Alkaline Water Company given its unique niche strength, appeal.

Click here to view the custom infographic of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. editorial.