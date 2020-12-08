 

BloombergNEF Research Sees Household Solar Demand Surge in 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global demand for home solar has gone "through the roof" in 2020, according to Bloomberg research. Bloomberg New Energy Finance reported that U.S. residential solar installations were 21% higher during the first seven months of this year than the same period in 2019. BloombergNEF attributed the demand to Americans on pandemic lockdown becoming more conscious of household energy costs while at the same time going on a home improvement spree.

Along with solar demand, the U.S. just shattered its record for energy storage. According to the latest U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report, the third quarter of 2020 broke the record for new deployment of storage across the nation, obliterating the second quarter of 2020 (which previously held the record) by 240%. Although utility-scale "front-of-the-meter" systems led the way, the residential segment also had another record quarter.

With surging demand for residential solar and energy storage solutions, four of the most active companies are: NeoVolta (OTCQB: NEOV), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Jinko Solar (NYSE: JKS), Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) and Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY).

NeoVolta (OTCQB: NEOV) – San Diego based NeoVolta, whose stock is trading around $3.50 per share, is the only pure-play energy storage company on this list. NeoVolta announced today that its purchase orders from PMP Energy have reached $902,000, the latest a reorder of $425,000. This is part of a three-year exclusive distribution agreement the two companies signed earlier in 2020. In exchange for a minimum of up to $15 million in purchase orders, PMP Energy will provide dealers with training and certification to install NeoVolta's NV14 and NV24 storage systems. To date, PMP Energy has trained and certified dealers in four states plus the territory of Puerto Rico.

This recent order, which followed PMP Energy's initial $473,000 purchase of NeoVolta systems, was the first reorder of what are expected to be monthly orders of this size or larger.

NeoVolta recently announced a 211% quarter-on-quarter increase in first quarter 2021 revenues. The company reported that revenues for the quarter ending September 30, 2020 were $1,000,171, compared to $321,650 for the same quarter the previous year. With a dramatic increase in demand, NeoVolta has doubled its production in 2020 and plans to quadruple capacity by the end of this year. Read more about NEOV and recent news developments by visiting: https://www.neovolta.com/news/

