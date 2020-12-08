 

DGAP-News EI Sturdza Strategic Management Limited: Eric Sturdza Investments: Successful Europe equity fund is renamed while maintaining its investment process

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.12.2020, 14:34  |  27   |   |   

DGAP-News: EI Sturdza Strategic Management Limited / Key word(s): Funds/Miscellaneous
EI Sturdza Strategic Management Limited: Eric Sturdza Investments: Successful Europe equity fund is renamed while maintaining its investment process

08.12.2020 / 14:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Eric Sturdza Investments: Successful Europe equity fund is renamed while maintaining its investment process

Frankfurt, 08.12.20 - The Strategic European Smaller Companies Fund (the "Fund") from Eric Sturdza Investments will in future be managed under the name Strategic European Silver Stars Fund.
The investment process of the successful Fund will remain unchanged, with Pascal Investment Advisers S.A., led by Bertrand Faure, continuing to manage the Fund. Since its inception in May 2015, the Fund has returned 57% to investors, significantly outperforming its benchmark, the STOXX Europe 600 NR EUR Index, by 42%. This exceptionally strong absolute and relative result translates into an annualised return of 8.5% compared with 2.6% for the benchmark.*

The Fund's liquidity terms have been improved, enabling investors to trade on a daily, rather than weekly basis, with one day's notice for subscriptions and five days' notice for redemptions, increasing flexibility for investors. The Fund's market capitalisation constraints have also been removed, but there are no changes to the investment process or how the Fund is managed. The bias towards small and mid-cap companies is a result of the investment team's fundamental 360-degree private equity style proprietary research rather than any restriction in the mandate and as such the bias will be retained. 'High Conviction & Concentration' and 'Discipline & Prudence' remain the pillars of the investment philosophy.

Eric Sturdza Investments, which has EUR 2.3 bn assets under management, made the updates to closer align the prospectus with the Fund.

The Fund's name is being changed to the Strategic European Silver Stars Fund. The new name references the Alpine Edelweiss or 'Silver Star' flower, which traditionally grows in unforgiving conditions at very high altitudes. The little white flower is a symbol of bravery and perseverance for those able to seek it out and embodies the ESG beliefs of the manager.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News EI Sturdza Strategic Management Limited: Eric Sturdza Investments: Successful Europe equity fund is renamed while maintaining its investment process DGAP-News: EI Sturdza Strategic Management Limited / Key word(s): Funds/Miscellaneous EI Sturdza Strategic Management Limited: Eric Sturdza Investments: Successful Europe equity fund is renamed while maintaining its investment process 08.12.2020 / …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordergebnis aus der Handelstätigkeit im laufenden vierten ...
DGAP-News: MagForce AG gibt Eröffnung des neuen NanoTherm Behandlungszentrums für Hirntumorpatienten am ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: Manz AG: Weiterer Großauftrag eines führenden Batterieherstellers
DGAP-News: European electric vehicle company fox e-mobility AG with successful reverse-IPO
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Juva Life stellt erstklassiges wissenschaftliches Führungsteam der Öffentlichkeit vor!
DGAP-News: African Energy Chamber: Turning Blind Eye to Human Rights Violations, Corruption Hurts Africans ...
DGAP-News: Daten zur Evaluierung von Tafasitamab mit und ohne Lenalidomid in Kombination mit R-CHOP bei ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Swiss Investor: Statement zu Rainforest Resources
EarthRenew Inc: Phase 2 der Feldversuche gestartet - Umweltdünger verbessert Bodenqualität nachweisbar!
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Deutliches Wachstum der monatlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 