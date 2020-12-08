EI Sturdza Strategic Management Limited: Eric Sturdza Investments: Successful Europe equity fund is renamed while maintaining its investment process

Frankfurt, 08.12.20 - The Strategic European Smaller Companies Fund (the "Fund") from Eric Sturdza Investments will in future be managed under the name Strategic European Silver Stars Fund.

The investment process of the successful Fund will remain unchanged, with Pascal Investment Advisers S.A., led by Bertrand Faure, continuing to manage the Fund. Since its inception in May 2015, the Fund has returned 57% to investors, significantly outperforming its benchmark, the STOXX Europe 600 NR EUR Index, by 42%. This exceptionally strong absolute and relative result translates into an annualised return of 8.5% compared with 2.6% for the benchmark.*

The Fund's liquidity terms have been improved, enabling investors to trade on a daily, rather than weekly basis, with one day's notice for subscriptions and five days' notice for redemptions, increasing flexibility for investors. The Fund's market capitalisation constraints have also been removed, but there are no changes to the investment process or how the Fund is managed. The bias towards small and mid-cap companies is a result of the investment team's fundamental 360-degree private equity style proprietary research rather than any restriction in the mandate and as such the bias will be retained. 'High Conviction & Concentration' and 'Discipline & Prudence' remain the pillars of the investment philosophy.

Eric Sturdza Investments, which has EUR 2.3 bn assets under management, made the updates to closer align the prospectus with the Fund.

The Fund's name is being changed to the Strategic European Silver Stars Fund. The new name references the Alpine Edelweiss or 'Silver Star' flower, which traditionally grows in unforgiving conditions at very high altitudes. The little white flower is a symbol of bravery and perseverance for those able to seek it out and embodies the ESG beliefs of the manager.