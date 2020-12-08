 

Iteris to Host Virtual Investor Day on December 17, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 14:30  |   |   |   

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it will host a virtual investor day on Thursday, December 17. The two-hour video webcast will begin at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time).

Iteris’ 2020 Investor Day will be hosted by Iteris president and CEO Joe Bergera, and CFO Douglas Groves. Presentations by senior management will include details on:

  • The smart mobility infrastructure management market
  • The company’s product offerings and their value proposition
  • The company’s go-to-market approach
  • The company’s growth strategy
  • The company’s M&A strategy
  • The company’s financial outlook

Speakers throughout the event will include:

  • Todd Kreter, senior vice president and general manager, Roadway Sensors
  • Ramin Massoumi, senior vice president and general manager, Transportation Systems
  • Shailen Bhatt, president and CEO of the Intelligent Transportation Society of America, will be joining the event as a guest speaker

Management will host a real-time question and answer session at the end of the investor presentation, as well as answer select questions submitted to the company in advance of the investor day. If you would like to submit a question in advance, please do so before 5 p.m. Eastern time (2 p.m. Pacific time) on December 15, 2020 by emailing Iteris investor relations at iti@mkr-group.com.

To register for the live webcast of Iteris' 2020 Investor Day, please click here. Following the event, the webcast will be available on demand in the investor relations section of the Iteris website at www.iteris.com.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management – the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris (New) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Iteris to Host Virtual Investor Day on December 17, 2020 Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it will host a virtual investor day on Thursday, December 17. The two-hour video webcast will begin at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems, a Division of Tuthill Corporation
Canada Exercises Increased Option for Total of 40 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Treatment with Investigational LentiGlobin Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Results in ...
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
Bristol Myers Squibb Presents Data Evaluating Potential of Liso-cel Across Leukemia and Lymphomas ...
Opendoor Technologies to Trade on Nasdaq as “OPEN”
Geron Reports Ten Imetelstat Presentations at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Northern Dynasty ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Iteris Announces Acquisition of TrafficCast International, Inc.
30.11.20
Iteris to Present at Northland IoT, AI and Safety Virtual Technology Conference on December 7, 2020
10.11.20
Iteris Selected by Hillsborough County for Smart Mobility and Safety Initiative