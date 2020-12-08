 

ePlus Delivers Methodology to Help Customers Accelerate Adoption of New AWS Gateway Load Balancer

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUSnews) today announced that it has developed a methodology to help Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers accelerate adoption of the new AWS Gateway Load Balancer (GWLB) service, which makes it easy to deploy, scale, and manage third-party virtual appliances. Recently launched, GWLB seeks to simplify the networking and security of virtual appliances within AWS deployments. By streamlining management, maximizing cost efficiencies, and increasing scalability, GWLB will help protect AWS customers against both known and unknown threats and provide access to powerful new functionality.

An AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, ePlus has been working with AWS and key Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to test the new functionality and create a methodology to speed adoption for customers. The ePlus offerings for GWLB include live demonstration capabilities, proof of concept engagements, and accelerated deployment packages.

“Networking and security are two of the most critical foundations of enterprise AWS deployments, which can also be the most complicated aspects to design, implement, and manage,” said Justin Mescher, vice president of cloud and data center strategy for ePlus. “Customers can now leverage the appliance of their choice in AWS, and GWLB dynamically manages the scale and availability. This dynamic scaling will significantly reduce cost and complexity for our customers.”

To learn more about how AWS and ePlus are working together, please visit: https://www.eplus.com/solutions/cloud/public-cloud/amazon-web-services ....

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,400 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More.

