ePlus Delivers Methodology to Help Customers Accelerate Adoption of New AWS Gateway Load Balancer

An AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, ePlus has been working with AWS and key Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to test the new functionality and create a methodology to speed adoption for customers. The ePlus offerings for GWLB include live demonstration capabilities, proof of concept engagements, and accelerated deployment packages.

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced that it has developed a methodology to help Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers accelerate adoption of the new AWS Gateway Load Balancer (GWLB) service, which makes it easy to deploy, scale, and manage third-party virtual appliances. Recently launched, GWLB seeks to simplify the networking and security of virtual appliances within AWS deployments. By streamlining management, maximizing cost efficiencies, and increasing scalability, GWLB will help protect AWS customers against both known and unknown threats and provide access to powerful new functionality.

“Networking and security are two of the most critical foundations of enterprise AWS deployments, which can also be the most complicated aspects to design, implement, and manage,” said Justin Mescher, vice president of cloud and data center strategy for ePlus. “Customers can now leverage the appliance of their choice in AWS, and GWLB dynamically manages the scale and availability. This dynamic scaling will significantly reduce cost and complexity for our customers.”

