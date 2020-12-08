Digital Capital Raise on Netcapital Platform Sells Out in Less Than 24 Hours

“True to our name, MAGFAST’s offering on Netcapital was magnetic and sold out fast; we couldn’t be happier!” said Seymour Segnit, Founder and CEO of MAGFAST. “We chose to work with Netcapital because of its high-touch, personalized approach - which is unique in the marketplace - and we’re so glad we did. If you are growing something that you believe is extraordinary, call Jason's team at Netcapital; they're exceptional.”

Netcapital Inc. (OTC: NCPL), a fintech company dedicated to democratizing private capital markets and empowering entrepreneurs to succeed, announced that a digital capital raise by MAGFAST via Netcapital generated overwhelming investor interest, propelling the maker of innovative magnetic chargers to sell out its offering in less than twenty-four hours. MAGFAST leverages patent-pending technology to create high-end, wireless, magnetic chargers that are elegant, lightning fast and environmentally friendly. The record breaking offering drew thousands of new investors to Netcapital, demonstrating the scalability of its digital platform and strength of its brand.

“To all those who participated in MAGFAST’s offering, we thank you for your enthusiasm and support,” Mr. Segnit added.

“The excitement around MAGFAST’s offering and innovative magnetic chargers was really incredible. Selling out the offering in less than twenty-four hours was an impressive achievement,” commented Jason Frishman, CEO of Netcapital Funding Portal Inc. “It was such a pleasure working with Seymour and all of MAGFAST’s talented and accomplished team. Our family at Netcapital is thrilled we could help facilitate MAGFAST’s next phase of growth through the success of its digital raise.”

“MAGFAST’s patent-pending technology and elegant magnetic charging solutions have the potential to capture a significant market opportunity, transform our daily lives and help the environment,” said Dr. Cecilia Lenk, CEO of Netcapital Inc. “We congratulate MAGFAST on the success of its digital capital raise on Netcapital. We’re excited about what the future holds for MAGFAST and look forward to following the company’s growth.”

About MAGFAST:

MAGFAST designs and manufactures a family of premium charging products that snap together magnetically, charge wirelessly, and support every device from every brand. MAGFAST’s patent-pending chargers are engineered to work consistently, reliably, every time, for years to come. In addition to their best-in-class functionality, MAGFAST chargers have been designed down to the tiniest detail to be an elegant and simple solution that will revolutionize charging and your daily life for good. Please visit us at https://www.MAGFAST.com/ to learn more.