 

NewRez Surpasses One Million Dollar 2020 Charitable Donation Goal

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 14:30  |   |   |   

NewRez LLC (“NewRez”, the “Company”), a national mortgage lender and servicer, announced in November its intentions to reach one million dollars in charitable donations by the end of 2020. Today, the Company says it has already surpassed that goal just one month later. Under the Company’s NewRez “Neighborhood Outreach Works Community Investment Program (“NewRez NOW”), the Company will continue to double-match all donations made by NewRez employees and company-matched donations to eligible charities.

One component of the giving goal, a program benefiting Toys for Tots called “You Save, We Give”, has played a large role in reaching the one million dollar giving goal. Under “You Save, We Give”, NewRez made a donation to Toys for Tots for every loan locked in the month of November across all business channels. This program, the first in NewRez’s history, involved borrowers in the gift of giving, and helped generate almost half of the current total contributions.

“I am so proud of our NewRez family of companies and all the employee efforts to drive support to their favored nonprofits during such challenging times,” said Bruce Williams, Chief Executive Officer of NewRez. “We are thankful for the overwhelming response to this initiative and to our borrowers for enthusiastically helping us contribute in a big way to Toys for Tots.”

Launched earlier this year, NewRez NOW aims at promoting individual and company-wide investment in the health, vibrancy and sustainability of our communities through charitable contributions, outreach and participation. At the beginning of November, NewRez reported that more than 350 charities had been helped nationwide through employee donations, company match funds, and an employee grant program. As of today, NewRez and its employees have donated to more than 750 nonprofits nationwide.

Headquartered in Fort Washington, PA, with offices across the United States, NewRez specializes in finding the right loan for every borrower. The lender offers a wide range of mortgage products that help make the dream of home ownership attainable. Visit newrez.com for more information on products and instructions on applying for a loan.

About NewRez LLC

NewRez is a leading nationwide mortgage lender and servicer. As a lender, NewRez focuses on offering a breadth of industry-leading products, supported by a loan process that blends both human interaction and the benefits of technology into an unparalleled customer experience. Founded in 2008 and licensed to lend in 49 states, NewRez is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania and operates multiple lending channels, including Direct to Consumer, Joint Venture, Wholesale and Correspondent. The servicing business operates through NewRez Servicing, the performing loan servicing division, and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, the special servicing division. NewRez also has several affiliates that perform various services in the mortgage and real estate industries. These include Avenue 365 Lender Services, LLC, a title agency, and E Street Appraisal Management LLC, an appraisal management company. NewRez is member of the New Residential Investment Corp. family. More information is available at www.newrez.com.

About Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots, a 73-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness and hope to less fortunate children during each Christmas holiday season. The toys, books, and other gifts collected and distributed by the Marines offer these children recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Last year, the Marine Toys for Tots Program fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of 7 million less fortunate children in over 800 communities nationwide. Since 1947, over 265 million children have been assisted. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

