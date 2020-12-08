 

MetLife Named One of the Top 75 Companies for Executive Women

08.12.2020   

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has been named one of the 2020+ Top Companies for Executive Women by Working Mother Media. The list recognizes companies that are actively advancing women through the corporate ranks, with a focus on areas such as succession planning, profit-and-loss roles, gender pay equity, and work-life integration. This is the 13th time MetLife has been recognized by Working Mother Media for creating a supportive company culture that identifies, promotes, and nurtures successful women.

“Gender equity is central to MetLife’s purpose, which calls on us to build confidence not only for our customers, but also for our employees,” said Cynthia Coverson, senior vice president of Regional Business, MetLife Group Benefits. “MetLife has a proud history of advancing women’s careers, which has had a significant impact on our ability to deliver exceptional business results.”

Through its Gender Equity Initiative, MetLife is focused on building a diverse, equitable, and inclusive company for women across four focus areas: leadership, workforce, marketplace, and community and sustainability. The initiative provides bias mitigation training, and offers women a variety of career support programs, workplace policies, and benefits that support flexibility and work-life integration.

Externally, MetLife works with organizations such as Catalyst CEO Champions for Change and CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion. In addition, MetLife was the first U.S-based insurer to sign the U.N. Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), a series of pledges designed to promote gender equality in the workplace. To help implement these WEPs, MetLife conducted a gender gap analysis and formed a cross-market gender equity working group charged with creating time-bound response plans.

These efforts have contributed to several gender equity achievements:

  • Globally, women account for more than half of MetLife’s entry-level employees, nearly 40 percent of its managers, 28 percent of regional general manager roles, 30 percent of its Executive Group, and 30 percent of its Board of Directors.
  • Twenty-two percent of participants in MetLife’s leadership development program for women at the assistant vice president level are promoted within two years, which is twice the company’s global rate.
  • MetLife has established Women’s Business Networks and Peer Mentoring Circles in 34 countries, providing career guidance and discussion forums for women employees at all levels.

For more information on MetLife’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, visit https://www.metlife.com/sustainability/MetLife-sustainability/employee ....

# # #

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com

