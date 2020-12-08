 

Apple Fitness+ The future of fitness launches December 14

Apple today announced Fitness+℠, the first fitness experience built around Apple Watch, is launching Monday, December 14. Apple Fitness+ brings studio-style workouts to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, intelligently incorporating workout metrics from Apple Watch for a first-of-its-kind personalized and immersive experience users can complete wherever and whenever is convenient for them. Apple Fitness+ will launch with 10 of the most popular workout types, including High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, Cycling, Treadmill (for running and walking), Rowing, and Mindful Cooldown, led by a phenomenal team of trainers whose approach is welcoming to all. The workouts are fueled by inspiring music from today’s top artists designed to keep users motivated from start to finish.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005447/en/

Apple Fitness+, the first fitness service built around Apple Watch, launches Monday, December 14. (Photo: Business Wire)

Apple Fitness+, the first fitness service built around Apple Watch, launches Monday, December 14. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Being more active is one of the most important things we can do for our health, but we know choosing to work out can often be a challenge whether you’re very active or just getting started,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s senior director of Fitness Technologies. “We’re excited for Apple Fitness+ to bring together the metrics from Apple Watch, great music, and a diverse and inspiring trainer team — in a uniquely simple, easy-to-access way across devices — to encourage our users to get fit and stay healthy.”

Integration with Apple Watch

Apple Fitness+ dynamically integrates personal metrics from Apple Watch to inspire users, animating them on the screen during key moments in the workout, providing an engaging and immersive experience to help users stay motivated. For example, when the trainer says to check heart rate, the heart rate metrics are spotlighted; during tough intervals, a countdown timer starts to help users get through to the last second; and when they close their Activity rings, a celebration happens right on the workout screen.

For those who enjoy a little competition, HIIT, Treadmill, Cycling, and Rowing workouts have an optional Burn Bar℠ that shows, in real time, how a user’s effort stacks up against anyone who has previously completed the same workout.

Simplicity of Finding Great Workouts

Apple Fitness+ makes getting started with a great workout quick and simple with an intuitive filter that allows users to choose their trainer, time, workout, and music to get to their next workout in seconds. There is also an intelligent recommendation engine that considers workouts previously completed in Fitness+, the Apple Watch Workout app, and favorite third-party fitness apps that integrate with the Health app. Fitness+ recommends workouts that match what the user already enjoys doing so they can jump right in with something familiar, suggests they try something new, helps them discover a new trainer, or proposes a workout to complement their current routine.

