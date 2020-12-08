 

NETGEAR Debuts Four New Plus Switches With Advanced Features and a Low Cost of Entry

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 14:30  |  18   |   |   

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of networking products that power businesses of all sizes, today announced the availability of four new Plus switches with PoE+ and gigabit Ethernet (GS305EP, GS305EPP, GS308EP, and GS308EPP). NETGEAR Plus switches provide the fundamental network management features that small businesses demand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005454/en/

Easy to manage, fundamental network features at an affordable cost for SMBs. GS308EPP offers 123W total power budget to power devices PoE devices such as VoIP phones, IP cameras, wireless access points, etc. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Easy to manage, fundamental network features at an affordable cost for SMBs. GS308EPP offers 123W total power budget to power devices PoE devices such as VoIP phones, IP cameras, wireless access points, etc. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Small and home-based business networks are expanding by adding power over ethernet IP-connected devices such as Voice-over-IP (VoIP) phones, IP cameras for surveillance, WiFi access points and many other applications. To provide businesses and home offices with even more control and security together with easy management over their expanding networks, an all-in-one solution which also provides power for these IP-based applications is crucial. To address this need for an affordable all-in-one solution, NETGEAR is introducing four new Plus switches with PoE+ power and essential management capabilities. Providing businesses and home office workers with uninterrupted PoE and PoE+ capabilities with advanced per port controls, GS308EP, GS305EP, GS305EPP and GS308EPP include simple management features like VLANs, QoS, port mirroring, and uninterruptable PoE to help optimize the performance and troubleshooting of business networks.

Model

GS305EP

GS305EPP

GS308EP

GS308EPP

Port count

5

5

8

8

Total PoE budget

63W

120W

62W

123W

PoE+ port

4

4

8

8

Available at a minimal added cost over that of unmanaged switches, while offering the benefits of essential advanced network management, the Plus switches feature a new, modern, and intuitive business and consumer-friendly Graphical User Interface that is both browser and mobile friendly in 3 languages.

Seite 1 von 4
Netgear Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NETGEAR Debuts Four New Plus Switches With Advanced Features and a Low Cost of Entry NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of networking products that power businesses of all sizes, today announced the availability of four new Plus switches with PoE+ and gigabit Ethernet (GS305EP, GS305EPP, GS308EP, and GS308EPP). …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems, a Division of Tuthill Corporation
Canada Exercises Increased Option for Total of 40 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Treatment with Investigational LentiGlobin Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Results in ...
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
Bristol Myers Squibb Presents Data Evaluating Potential of Liso-cel Across Leukemia and Lymphomas ...
Opendoor Technologies to Trade on Nasdaq as “OPEN”
Geron Reports Ten Imetelstat Presentations at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Northern Dynasty ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
NETGEAR to Host 2020 Virtual Financial Analyst Day
24.11.20
NETGEAR Expands Business Essentials Line With Powerful and Affordable New WiFi 6 Access Point for Small Business