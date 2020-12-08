NETGEAR Debuts Four New Plus Switches With Advanced Features and a Low Cost of Entry

Easy to manage, fundamental network features at an affordable cost for SMBs. GS308EPP offers 123W total power budget to power devices PoE devices such as VoIP phones, IP cameras, wireless access points, etc. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Small and home-based business networks are expanding by adding power over ethernet IP-connected devices such as Voice-over-IP (VoIP) phones, IP cameras for surveillance, WiFi access points and many other applications. To provide businesses and home offices with even more control and security together with easy management over their expanding networks, an all-in-one solution which also provides power for these IP-based applications is crucial. To address this need for an affordable all-in-one solution, NETGEAR is introducing four new Plus switches with PoE+ power and essential management capabilities. Providing businesses and home office workers with uninterrupted PoE and PoE+ capabilities with advanced per port controls, GS308EP, GS305EP, GS305EPP and GS308EPP include simple management features like VLANs, QoS, port mirroring, and uninterruptable PoE to help optimize the performance and troubleshooting of business networks.

Model GS305EP GS305EPP GS308EP GS308EPP Port count 5 5 8 8 Total PoE budget 63W 120W 62W 123W PoE+ port 4 4 8 8

Available at a minimal added cost over that of unmanaged switches, while offering the benefits of essential advanced network management, the Plus switches feature a new, modern, and intuitive business and consumer-friendly Graphical User Interface that is both browser and mobile friendly in 3 languages.