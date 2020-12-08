 

8x8 Raises the Bar on Cloud Communications; New Release Delivers Work From Anywhere Insights and Improved Administrator and User Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 14:30  |  15   |   |   

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced new 8x8 Open Communications Platform enhancements, improving how organizations manage and use communications and collaboration. These new innovations are helping organizations accelerate digital workplace initiatives and optimize employee productivity and customer experiences from anywhere on any device.

8x8's new cloud communications release delivers deeper work from anywhere insights and improved administrator and user experience. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“A modern, seamless platform matters. Owning the fully integrated cloud technology stack, from voice, team chat and meetings to contact center, enterprise APIs and programmable applications, enables us to rapidly inject new, innovative capabilities across the 8x8 Open Communications Platform via our microservices architecture,” said Dejan Deklich, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc. “This benefits organizations significantly as it removes friction for both administrators and users, allowing them to easily mix-and-match, manage and use the communications, collaboration and customer engagement features they need in a fast-evolving, operate-from-anywhere business environment.”

The latest 8x8 Open Communications Platform updates empower organizations of all sizes and levels with new, global cloud communications and collaboration features that provide:

Frictionless User Experience: improved, intuitive user experience facilitates employee adoption of mobile-first capabilities and increases engagement and productivity while reducing overall IT support and training costs.

8x8 Work, a single, integrated app for voice, team chat and video meetings now features:

 

Automatic presence status sync with Google and Microsoft Office 365 Calendars sets user presence based on calendar events, eliminating manual steps to prevent interruptions while on calls or video meetings.

 

Dark mode, the ability to mute chat and SMS notifications, and block spam calls and numbers, keeps users focused and productive while working from anywhere.

