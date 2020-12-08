SEG Automotive Signs 5-Year Outsourcing Contract With DXC Technology

As part of the contract, DXC will manage SEG Automotive’s local data center. This will help SEG to simplify and optimize their existing IT investments and provide a path to move portions of their IT estate to the cloud, thereby reducing the burden on internal staff and driving innovation and additional cost savings. The data center will be managed through a hybrid strategy using a combination of DXC’s virtual private cloud and Microsoft Azure, with additional automation provided by Platform DXC (PDXC). By introducing PDXC the efficiency and reliability of incident management will increase.

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced that it has signed a 5-year renewal of its IT outsourcing contract with SEG Automotive Germany GmbH, a leading global supplier of hybrid e-machines, starter motors and generators. SEG Automotive selected DXC for its ability to run reliable, optimized and secure mission-critical systems, and its deep understanding of SEG’s business culture.

Rino Ariganello, DXC’s automotive industry general manager for North and Central Europe, said: “The services we will provide as the ‘new DXC’ will help SEG Automotive enjoy numerous benefits such as cost optimization and risk reduction, as well as benefit from critical security, cloud and applications capabilities across the entire Enterprise Technology Stack.”

SEG Automotive’s system costs have been reduced by approximately 20% and an upgrade of the local data center infrastructure will contribute to minimizing overall operational risks. “The DXC team’s flexibility, constructiveness and their deep understanding of SEG Automotive’s business and requirements were the key success factors for this continued partnership,” said Thomas Flesch, Global Lead Buyer IT at SEG Automotive Germany.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. With decades of driving innovation, the world’s largest companies trust DXC to provide services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences. Learn more about the DXC story and our focus on people, customers and operational execution at www.dxc.technology.

About SEG Automotive

SEG Automotive is closely linked to the history of the automobile. Emerged from the BOSCH Starter Motors & Generators division in January 2018, the company stands for more than a century of innovations in its product sector: from the invention of the starter motor and generator to Start/Stop and mild-hybridization. SEG Automotive makes a significant contribution to climate protection by reducing emissions across powertrain technologies: Fueled by its passion for innovation, the global supplier is driving the transition towards more efficient combustion engines, 48V hybrids and electrification. Almost all automotive OEMs worldwide rely on SEG Automotive’s global production network, which delivers high-performance, durable and competitive products with uniform quality standards. This global strength has its foundation in a cross-cultural team of around 7,000 employees in 14 countries in the world’s most important automotive markets. www.seg-automotive.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005620/en/