 

SEG Automotive Signs 5-Year Outsourcing Contract With DXC Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 14:30  |  10   |   |   

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced that it has signed a 5-year renewal of its IT outsourcing contract with SEG Automotive Germany GmbH, a leading global supplier of hybrid e-machines, starter motors and generators. SEG Automotive selected DXC for its ability to run reliable, optimized and secure mission-critical systems, and its deep understanding of SEG’s business culture.

As part of the contract, DXC will manage SEG Automotive’s local data center. This will help SEG to simplify and optimize their existing IT investments and provide a path to move portions of their IT estate to the cloud, thereby reducing the burden on internal staff and driving innovation and additional cost savings. The data center will be managed through a hybrid strategy using a combination of DXC’s virtual private cloud and Microsoft Azure, with additional automation provided by Platform DXC (PDXC). By introducing PDXC the efficiency and reliability of incident management will increase.

Rino Ariganello, DXC’s automotive industry general manager for North and Central Europe, said: “The services we will provide as the ‘new DXC’ will help SEG Automotive enjoy numerous benefits such as cost optimization and risk reduction, as well as benefit from critical security, cloud and applications capabilities across the entire Enterprise Technology Stack.”

SEG Automotive’s system costs have been reduced by approximately 20% and an upgrade of the local data center infrastructure will contribute to minimizing overall operational risks. “The DXC team’s flexibility, constructiveness and their deep understanding of SEG Automotive’s business and requirements were the key success factors for this continued partnership,” said Thomas Flesch, Global Lead Buyer IT at SEG Automotive Germany.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. With decades of driving innovation, the world’s largest companies trust DXC to provide services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences. Learn more about the DXC story and our focus on people, customers and operational execution at www.dxc.technology.

About SEG Automotive

SEG Automotive is closely linked to the history of the automobile. Emerged from the BOSCH Starter Motors & Generators division in January 2018, the company stands for more than a century of innovations in its product sector: from the invention of the starter motor and generator to Start/Stop and mild-hybridization. SEG Automotive makes a significant contribution to climate protection by reducing emissions across powertrain technologies: Fueled by its passion for innovation, the global supplier is driving the transition towards more efficient combustion engines, 48V hybrids and electrification. Almost all automotive OEMs worldwide rely on SEG Automotive’s global production network, which delivers high-performance, durable and competitive products with uniform quality standards. This global strength has its foundation in a cross-cultural team of around 7,000 employees in 14 countries in the world’s most important automotive markets. www.seg-automotive.com

DXC Technology Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: DXC - Ex-Hewlett Packard Enterprise-IT-Beratungs- und Dienstleistungsunternehmen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SEG Automotive Signs 5-Year Outsourcing Contract With DXC Technology DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced that it has signed a 5-year renewal of its IT outsourcing contract with SEG Automotive Germany GmbH, a leading global supplier of hybrid e-machines, starter motors and generators. SEG Automotive selected …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems, a Division of Tuthill Corporation
Canada Exercises Increased Option for Total of 40 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Treatment with Investigational LentiGlobin Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Results in ...
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
Bristol Myers Squibb Presents Data Evaluating Potential of Liso-cel Across Leukemia and Lymphomas ...
Opendoor Technologies to Trade on Nasdaq as “OPEN”
Geron Reports Ten Imetelstat Presentations at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Northern Dynasty ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
DXC Technology und Microsoft arbeiten gemeinsam an einer stärker personalisierten, intelligenteren, sichereren und moderneren Arbeitsplatzgestaltung für weltweit tätige Unternehmen
02.12.20
DXC Technology and Microsoft Collaborate to Power a More Personalized, Intelligent, Secure and Modern Workplace Experience for Global Enterprises
24.11.20
DXC Technology and Infinia ML Team Up to Bring Benefits of Advanced Machine Learning to Global Customers
13.11.20
DXC Technology ernennt Ken Sharp zum Chief Financial Officer
12.11.20
DXC Technology Names Ken Sharp Chief Financial Officer

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
22
DXC - Ex-Hewlett Packard Enterprise-IT-Beratungs- und Dienstleistungsunternehmen