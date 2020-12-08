Aptar Recognized with Prestigious ‘A’ Score on the CDP Climate Change Assessment

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions, has been recognized for its leadership in corporate sustainability by the global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its prestigious ‘A List’ for tackling climate change.

Photo: CDP

Aptar was recognized for its actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and further the low-carbon economy, based on the data reported by the Company through CDP’s 2020 climate change questionnaire. Aptar is one of a small number of high-performing companies out of 5,800+ that were scored. Through significant demonstrable action on climate, Aptar is leading on corporate environmental ambition, action and transparency worldwide.

“We are extremely proud to be recognized by the CDP as a leader in corporate sustainability. Our actions that further a low-carbon economy, and the products and solutions we provide, play an important role in everyday life for patients and consumers around the world,” said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar President and CEO. “As we manage our company for the long-term, we will continue to focus on reducing climate risks and advancing ever more sustainable solutions.”

Earlier this year, Aptar formalized its science-based targets setting an emissions reduction goal consistent with requirements to keep global warming well below 2° Celsius by year 2030 and these targets were validated by the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi). The Company also improved its risk and opportunities disclosures in accordance with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). In addition, Aptar received the ISO 14046 certification, assuring the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in all scopes, especially as it increased renewable electricity purchases.

“Making the CDP A List is a testament to the outstanding collaboration from our teams around the world who have improved our carbon emissions scores year-over-year with these and other initiatives, and are working to establish a net-zero energy strategy as a next milestone along our sustainability journey,” said Beth Holland, Vice President, Sustainability.

CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. In 2020, over 515 investors with over US $106 trillion in assets under management and more than 150 major purchasers with US $4 trillion in procurement spend requested companies to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities through CDP’s platform. Over 9,600 responded – the highest level ever.