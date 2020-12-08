 

Vow ASA Extraordinary General Meeting in Vow ASA concluded

The EGM in Vow has been concluded, and the board of directors was elected pursuant to the recommendation from the nomination committee, as follows:

- Narve Reiten, chairman
- Susanne Schneider, director
- Bård Brath Ingerø, director
- Hanne Refsholt, director

The minutes from the EGM is attached.


For further enquiries, please contact:

Henrik Badin
CEO Vow ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com


About Vow ASA

In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon.

Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW from 13 January 2020). The Vow group has 120 employees in Norway, France, Poland and the US.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


 

 

