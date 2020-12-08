 

Casa Systems to accelerate and scale IoT deployments with Software AG Cumulocity IoT partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 14:42  |  43   |   |   

Combination simplifies the connection and management of a wide range of industrial IoT devices with real-time data analysis to unlock new revenue streams for service providers

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA), a leading provider of physical and cloud-native infrastructure technology solutions for mobile, cable and fixed networks, today announced the integration of its portfolio of IoT devices with Software AG’s Cumulocity IoT Platform. Targeting smart transport, environmental monitoring, smart metering, automation, physical security and other industrial use cases, the combination of Casa’s IoT devices and simplified management at scale will enable service providers to quickly create new IoT revenue streams across a diverse set of use cases.

Software AG’s Cumulocity IoT is a self-service platform that simplifies IoT environments with a large number of devices and applications. Encompassing device connectivity and management, application enablement and integration, and streaming and predictive analytics, Cumulocity IoT allows users to connect and manage any asset, as well as analyze any amount of data automatically and in real time.

By natively integrating Software AG’s Cumulocity IoT with Casa’s IoT devices, service providers can take advantage of Casa’s powerful and dependable range of devices that include secure, high-performance routers and antennas in various form factors. Casa’s devices easily integrate with existing platforms and have the flexibility to support a variety of industrial applications. Key to the integration is Cumulocity IoT’s Cloud Fieldbus capability for Modbus. It provides no-code integration and industrial-strength security without VPN for bi-directional connections to industrial machines. This reduces the time to establish new connections from hours to minutes and allows subsequent connections to be fully automated.

“Industrial customers are demanding the adoption of remote monitoring to be simple and secure for both the initial deployment and ongoing operations, this partnership enables customers to leverage secure and seamless connectivity from sensor to the cloud,” said Jason Johns, SVP Global Alliance and Channel, Software AG. “Our combined technologies are a game changer for customers needing a pain-free way to connect and manage their industrial assets remotely from the cloud, locally using edge analytics or using remote access for expert assistance. All bringing their improvements to unplanned downtime, first time fix rate and mean time to repair ever closer.”

“With analyst estimates that the IoT market will generate $3 trillion in revenue and include 27 billion connected devices by 2025, the ability to simplify and automate the connection, management, data collection and real-time analysis for large-scale IoT deployments is a real challenge for service providers,” said Steve Collins, SVP Access Devices for Casa Systems. “The combination of the Cumulocity IoT platform with our rugged and reliable devices simplifies the deployment and management of any Casa Systems-led IoT solution.”

About Software AG
Software AG reimagines integration, sparks business transformation and enables fast innovation on the Internet of Things so you can pioneer differentiating business models. We give you the freedom to connect and integrate any technology from app to edge. We help you free data from silos so it’s shareable, usable and powerful - enabling you to make the best decisions and unlock entirely new possibilities for growth.

Learn more about Software AG at www.softwareag.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Casa Systems, Inc.
Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) is 5G, delivering physical, virtual and cloud-native 5G infrastructure and customer premise networking for high-speed data and multi-service communications networks. Our core and edge convergence technology enables public and private networks for both communications service providers and enterprises. Casa Systems’ products deliver higher performance, improved network flexibility and scalability, increased operational efficiency and lower total cost of ownership (TCO). Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Alicia Thomas
Casa Systems, Inc.
100 Old River Road
Andover, Mass. 01810
+1.817.909.8921
alicia.thomas@casa-systems.com


Casa Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Casa Systems to accelerate and scale IoT deployments with Software AG Cumulocity IoT partnership Combination simplifies the connection and management of a wide range of industrial IoT devices with real-time data analysis to unlock new revenue streams for service providersANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Casa Systems, Inc. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Palayan Resources Announces Letter of Intent with Provenance Gold to Jointly Explore and Develop a ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Trillium Therapeutics Presented Clinical Data at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Provides Guidance ...
Sumo Logic Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold ...(3) 
Maple Gold Announces $10 Million Bought Deal Financing
Allogene Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Findings Supporting ALLO-605, the First Anti-BCMA ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
TIM, Ericsson and Qualcomm Set World Record for Long Distance Speed With 5G mmWave Applied to FWA