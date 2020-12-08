H&R Block To Introduce Next Phase of Strategic Transformation at Virtual Investor Day
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) will introduce its Block Horizons strategy, the next phase of the company’s strategic transformation. This
builds on previous work to strengthen the company’s foundation, and will position it for long-term, sustainable growth.
At the virtual event, Chief Executive Officer Jeff Jones, Chief Financial Officer Tony Bowen, and other members of the senior leadership team will provide an in-depth look at the three strategic imperatives that comprise the company’s new long-term strategy.
These imperatives—Small Business, Financial Products, and Block Experience—will enable H&R Block to serve more customers, in more ways, by better leveraging existing assets. They build on the company’s current business and encompass a new approach to the customer experience.
“We’re excited to enter the next phase of our transformation, leveraging our unique combination of human expertise, physical locations, and digital platforms,” Jones said. “We are well-positioned to benefit from the capabilities we have created to help consumers on their terms.”
Jones continued: “Building on the deep trust of millions of customers, our Block Horizons strategy will help the company become a year-round business and improve revenue and earnings growth.”
Today’s event will include details on how Block will execute on its strategy during the upcoming tax season and beyond.
Block Horizons imperatives will guide the company to growth
Block Horizons includes three strategic imperatives grounded in customer insight, market testing and a solid base of current business. They will guide the company’s path to achieving its financial and operational goals.
-
Small Business: Building on an already-significant base of 2.4 million small business customers, the company will go to market with two small business brands: Wave and Block
Advisors. Through this imperative, H&R Block seeks to further strengthen the spirit of entrepreneurship and enable small business owners to thrive, particularly as they lead the country’s
growth post-pandemic.
-
Financial Products: With approximately one-third of H&R Block’s 20 million tax customers being under-banked, the company will build on its Emerald Debit Card program, which
today is linked to the tax event, to develop a year-round mobile banking platform. In addition, products like Wave Money will make spending and accounting for business transactions easier than
ever by automatically bookkeeping business expenses and helping small business owners always be ready for tax time. These products aim to create financial confidence in consumers and small
business owners.
