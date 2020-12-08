 

H&R Block To Introduce Next Phase of Strategic Transformation at Virtual Investor Day

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 14:30  |  47   |   |   

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) will introduce its Block Horizons strategy, the next phase of the company’s strategic transformation. This builds on previous work to strengthen the company’s foundation, and will position it for long-term, sustainable growth.

At the virtual event, Chief Executive Officer Jeff Jones, Chief Financial Officer Tony Bowen, and other members of the senior leadership team will provide an in-depth look at the three strategic imperatives that comprise the company’s new long-term strategy.

These imperatives—Small Business, Financial Products, and Block Experience—will enable H&R Block to serve more customers, in more ways, by better leveraging existing assets. They build on the company’s current business and encompass a new approach to the customer experience.

“We’re excited to enter the next phase of our transformation, leveraging our unique combination of human expertise, physical locations, and digital platforms,” Jones said. “We are well-positioned to benefit from the capabilities we have created to help consumers on their terms.”

Jones continued: “Building on the deep trust of millions of customers, our Block Horizons strategy will help the company become a year-round business and improve revenue and earnings growth.”

Today’s event will include details on how Block will execute on its strategy during the upcoming tax season and beyond.

Block Horizons imperatives will guide the company to growth

Block Horizons includes three strategic imperatives grounded in customer insight, market testing and a solid base of current business. They will guide the company’s path to achieving its financial and operational goals.

  • Small Business: Building on an already-significant base of 2.4 million small business customers, the company will go to market with two small business brands: Wave and Block Advisors. Through this imperative, H&R Block seeks to further strengthen the spirit of entrepreneurship and enable small business owners to thrive, particularly as they lead the country’s growth post-pandemic.

  • Financial Products: With approximately one-third of H&R Block’s 20 million tax customers being under-banked, the company will build on its Emerald Debit Card program, which today is linked to the tax event, to develop a year-round mobile banking platform. In addition, products like Wave Money will make spending and accounting for business transactions easier than ever by automatically bookkeeping business expenses and helping small business owners always be ready for tax time. These products aim to create financial confidence in consumers and small business owners.
    Seite 1 von 3
    H.& R.Block Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

H&R Block To Introduce Next Phase of Strategic Transformation at Virtual Investor Day KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Today, H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) will introduce its Block Horizons strategy, the next phase of the company’s strategic transformation. This builds on previous work to strengthen the company’s …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Palayan Resources Announces Letter of Intent with Provenance Gold to Jointly Explore and Develop a ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Trillium Therapeutics Presented Clinical Data at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Provides Guidance ...
Sumo Logic Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold ...(3) 
Maple Gold Announces $10 Million Bought Deal Financing
Allogene Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Findings Supporting ALLO-605, the First Anti-BCMA ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:32 Uhr
H&R Block Reports Revenue Growth in Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter
12.11.20
H&R Block to Host Virtual Investor Day and Report Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results on December 8

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
9
H&R Block (U.S. tax services) -- erstaunlich stabil(?)