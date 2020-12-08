H&R Block To Introduce Next Phase of Strategic Transformation at Virtual Investor Day

At the virtual event, Chief Executive Officer Jeff Jones, Chief Financial Officer Tony Bowen, and other members of the senior leadership team will provide an in-depth look at the three strategic imperatives that comprise the company’s new long-term strategy.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) will introduce its Block Horizons strategy, the next phase of the company’s strategic transformation. This builds on previous work to strengthen the company’s foundation, and will position it for long-term, sustainable growth.

These imperatives—Small Business, Financial Products, and Block Experience—will enable H&R Block to serve more customers, in more ways, by better leveraging existing assets. They build on the company’s current business and encompass a new approach to the customer experience.

“We’re excited to enter the next phase of our transformation, leveraging our unique combination of human expertise, physical locations, and digital platforms,” Jones said. “We are well-positioned to benefit from the capabilities we have created to help consumers on their terms.”

Jones continued: “Building on the deep trust of millions of customers, our Block Horizons strategy will help the company become a year-round business and improve revenue and earnings growth.”

Today’s event will include details on how Block will execute on its strategy during the upcoming tax season and beyond.

Block Horizons imperatives will guide the company to growth

Block Horizons includes three strategic imperatives grounded in customer insight, market testing and a solid base of current business. They will guide the company’s path to achieving its financial and operational goals.