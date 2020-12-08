 

MamaMancini's to Present at Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, today announced that management will present at the virtual Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference taking place December 8-9, 2020.

Carl Wolf, Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini's Holdings, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation as follows:

Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference
Date: Monday, December 9, 2020
Time: 11:10 a.m. Eastern time (8:10 a.m. Pacific time)
Webcast: https://bit.ly/MZGroupSmallCap

A live audio webcast and archive of the event presentation will be available using the link above. For more information on the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference, please contact your Benzinga representative.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta bowl kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Sams Club, Whole Foods, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also regularly maintains a direct-to-consumer presence through presentations on QVC. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Investor Relations:
Luke Zimmerman
Senior Vice President
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
MMMB@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us


