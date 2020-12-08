Mobivity Appoints Lisa Brennan as Chief Financial Officer

“Adding a financial leader of Lisa’s caliber to our management team is important as we enter the next phase of our development and accelerate our growth,” commented Dennis Becker, Chairman and CEO. “We have recently expanded our addressable market by multiples beyond the restaurant industry, and Lisa’s experience at MCX will be extremely valuable as we scale across multiple industries and continue to grow through large brand customers and partners. This addition will enhance and amplify our ability to capitalize on digital transformation in high growth channels and industries while maintaining sustainable and profitable operations. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Lynn Tiscareno for our contributions to Mobivity and wish her well in future endeavors.”

PHOENIX, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON) a global provider of customer engagement solutions that drive customer frequency and spend, today announced the appointment of Lisa Brennan as Chief Financial Officer. Brennan was recently the CFO at Merchant Customer Exchange “MCX”, a mobile payment technology business, culminating in the company’s acquisition by JPMorgan Chase. Additionally, Ms. Brennan brings more than 25 years of experience in key financial leadership roles in SaaS technology, management consulting, and retail. Lynn Tiscareno will remain with the company through the end of 2020 to facilitate a smooth transition.

Brennan stated, “What attracted me to join the management team at Mobivity was the rapid shift to digital transformation that’s taking over so many industries. At MCX I saw the potential for consumer engagement through the mobile channel and I believe Mobivity is uniquely positioned to achieve rapid growth and scale given its proven experience with large brands and clear demand for its product offering. I’m very excited to be a part of Mobivity’s exciting future!”

Brennan holds a BA, Summa Cum Laude, in Mathematics and Economics from Wellesley College, MS in mathematics from Brandeis University, and an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Business. She began her career at Boston Consulting Group, and has held leadership roles at Designs Inc., which owned multiple retail concepts including Levi’s Outlets, the Original Levi’s Stores and Boston Trading Company, BBM Holdings, and most recently as the CFO at MCX.

About Mobivity

Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mobivity Holdings Corp. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expansion of the Company’s addressable markets and the Company’s expectations for the timing and growth of the Company's revenue from a new customer. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully market and sell our products and services to the convenience store industry; deploy our product and services to a new customer; changes in the laws and regulations affecting the mobile marketing industry and those other risks set forth in Mobivity Holdings Corp.'s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on March 30, 2020 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Mobivity Holdings Corp. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Mobivity Holdings Corp. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

