Standard Uranium Reports High-Grade Uranium Results at Sun Dog Project – Uranium City

As noted in the July 15, 2020 news release, the target areas at the Sun Dog Project have many attributes that are favourable for the formation of high-grade unconformity-related uranium mineralization. The key geological factors include uranium-enriched bedrock, reactivated and graphitized structures, Athabasca Supergroup sandstone cover, and favourable basement competency contrasts.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Uranium Ltd. (“Standard Uranium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: STND) (Frankfurt: FWB:9SU) is pleased to announce high-grade analytical results from the fall, 2020 site visit at its 15,770 hectare, 100% owned, Sun Dog Project (the “Project”), previously known as the Gunnar Uranium Project. The three main target areas: Skye, Java and Haven have returned outcrop and boulder grab sample results with a high of 3.58% U 3 0 8 , 1.7% U 3 0 8 and 0.7% U 3 0 8 , respectively.

The Project is located at the northwestern edge of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, and is south of the first uranium mining camp in Canada, the Beaverlodge District, near Uranium City.

Jon Bey, CEO and President commented: “I am impressed with these high-grade uranium results and want to congratulate our technical team for their work to date on our Sun Dog Project. These results come at an exciting time for the sector as the market fundamentals for uranium move towards a phase of potentially higher prices. I look forward to advancing our Sun Dog exploration program in Q1 of 2021. Unlike the previously mined lower grade Beaverlodge type deposits from this area, our exploration program is targeting high-grade unconformity type deposits that are typical of the Athabasca Basin, which would be a remarkable discovery in Canada’s original uranium mining district.

Neil McCallum, VP Exploration, states: "We are extremely happy with our analytical results which confirm our understanding of this project and lead us to believe we are potentially looking at an unconformity-related type deposit. We are now planning the winter exploration season, starting with a ground gravity survey in Q1, 2021, in order to further refine drill targets. We look forward to building relationships with all local stakeholders as we advance the project."

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3db7c2ed-90a8-4ad7 ...

The three most promising historical target areas (Skye, Java, and Haven) were visited to confirm the location of historical exploration and provide context for future work. The analytical results reveal an interesting correlation between uranium and gold mineralization. Boron and other pathfinder elements highlight the potential for a robust alteration footprint at the Haven target area.