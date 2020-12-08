POET Launches LightBar Solution for Data Centers

TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; OTCQX: POETF) the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center and tele-communication markets, announced today that it has completed and tested its designs for a line of high-performance remote laser light source products for 400G FR4, 800G and Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) applications in Cloud Data Centers, named LightBar.

For makers of conventional and Silicon Photonics-based optical transceivers, the LightBar product line offers a fully aligned, tested, and multiplexed laser light source attached to an output fiber, eliminating the difficult and costly step of four laser alignments in optical transceivers. For makers of next generation network switches that require the combination of switch components and optical components in a single package, commonly referred to as “Co-Packaged Optics” (CPO), using LightBar products will reduce heat generation within the package, which is a common cause of component failure. When used as a remote laser source, POET’s LightBar is expected to improve overall system reliability for both transceiver and CPO applications by offering the ability to replace failed laser assemblies in the field, without disturbing other components and sub-assemblies. Laser failures have proven to be the cause of a large majority of sub-assembly failures in both optical transceivers and co-packaged optics applications.

LightBar products are configured as a Transmit Optical Sub-Assembly (TOSA) incorporating four Continuous Wave (CW) lasers into the waveguide matrix of POET’s proprietary Optical Interposer, meeting the CWDM4 and FR4 technical specifications. The 400G version is upgradeable to 800G with the incorporation of additional components. The LightBar is completely customizable and can support a wide range of output power from 15mW to 60mW depending on the application. In all cases, LightBar incorporates POET’s proprietary designs and assembly features that deliver an industry-leading laser coupling efficiency of >80% (power loss = <1.0dB), while maintaining wafer-scale integration capability. These results are significantly better than the best results observed with competing integrated approaches. Better coupling efficiency allows the use of lower power, more reliable lasers to achieve the same output. POET will begin sampling the LightBar product line to customers beginning in Q1 2021. Following qualification with customers, the Company expects to begin volume production in Q4 of 2021.