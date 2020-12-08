 

Loop Media, Inc. Acquires a Minority Equity Interest in EON Media Group Pte. Ltd. and Its Asia Pop 40 Syndicated Radio Network; Scooter Braun to Become Loop Shareholder and Advisor

Glendale, CA, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Loop Media, Inc., (“Loop Media”), the first media company that gives consumers and businesses fully integrated 360-degree music video and other premium short-form content experiences (OTC: LPTV), today announced that it has entered into a transaction with Ithaca Holdings, LLC., a fully integrated holding company, led by SB Projects’ Scott “Scooter” Braun, with interests across music, tech, film, television, brands and culture. The transaction resulted in Loop Media acquiring a 20% equity interest in EON Media Group Pte. Ltd. for consideration of cash and Loop Media common stock. As a result of the transaction, Ithaca Holdings has become a shareholder in Loop Media and SB Projects, Braun, Allison Kaye, President of SB Projects & Partner, Ithaca Holdings, LLC and Jennifer McDaniels, SB Projects General Manager of Music will become advisors to Loop Media, providing input on Loop Media’s strategic focus and growth initiatives. EON Media Group Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore based media and entertainment company focused on producing syndicated content and providing specialist entertainment advisory and agency services for music festivals, brands and artists.

EON Media Group was founded by its CEO, Australian music and media executive Rob Graham, who created the weekly syndicated music program, Asia Pop 40 which launched on one station in Singapore in July 2013. http://asiapop40.com   Since then, the show has grown to be aired in over 100 markets and reaching over one billion people in the Middle East, Asia and Australia/New Zealand. The show also recognizes the most popular local and international artists and songs each year. EON Media Group provides advisory services for companies and artists looking to reach Asian markets as well as music publishing, synchronization and brand endorsement services.

Loop’s equity interest in EON Media presents an opportunity for Loop to gain a foothold in Asia as Loop considers the international expansion of its business. 

“The opportunity to have Scooter, Allison and Jen and their combined expertise and experience involved so closely with Loop is invaluable for the company. In addition, I was fortunate to have spent almost 15 years leading the businesses in Asia for The Walt Disney Company and Electronic Arts and am looking forward to putting that knowledge and experience to work for Loop in that part of the world through our minority interest in EON Media,” said Jon Niermann, CEO and Co-Founder of Loop Media. 

