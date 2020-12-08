 

CF Energy Announces the Adoption of the 2020 Employee Stock Award Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 14:30  |  16   |   |   

TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CF Energy Corp., (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company has adopted the 2020 Employee Stock Award Plan (the “Plan”) which is intended to encourage share ownership by and the retention of employees of the Company.

The Plan was previously conditionally approved by the TSXV, subject to receipt of disinterested shareholder approval. Subsequently, at the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders held on October 29, 2020 (the “Meeting”), the Plan received the approval of a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders of the Company (excluding votes attaching to common shares beneficially owned by insiders of the Company).

Under the terms of the Plan, 6,546,315 common shares will be reserved for issuance. The maximum number of common shares issuable to insiders thereunder within any one-year period, or issuable to insiders at any time, under all of the Company’s security-based compensation arrangements is limited to 10% of the number of then issued and outstanding common shares. The total number of common shares which may be reserved for issuance to any one individual under the Plan within any one-year period will not exceed 5% of the issued and outstanding common shares.

A copy of the Plan was appended to the Company’s management information circular dated September 25, 2020 in connection with the Meeting, and is available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About CF Energy Corp. (Formerly “Changfeng Energy Inc.”)

CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC.

Contact Information

Corporate Investment Relations
Investor.relations@changfengenergy.cn

Charles Wang
Executive Assistant to CEO & Chair of the Board
Zhaoyu.wang@changfengenergy.cn

Frederick Wong
Director of the Board
fred.wong@changfengenergy.cn

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 


CF Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CF Energy Announces the Adoption of the 2020 Employee Stock Award Plan TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CF Energy Corp., (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company has adopted the 2020 Employee Stock Award Plan (the “Plan”) which is intended to encourage share ownership by …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Palayan Resources Announces Letter of Intent with Provenance Gold to Jointly Explore and Develop a ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Trillium Therapeutics Presented Clinical Data at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Provides Guidance ...
Sumo Logic Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold ...(3) 
Maple Gold Announces $10 Million Bought Deal Financing
Allogene Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Findings Supporting ALLO-605, the First Anti-BCMA ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
CF Energy Announces Financial Results For The Nine-Month Period ended September 30, 2020