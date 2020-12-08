 

Medexus to Present at The 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on December 15th

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 14:30  |  20   |   |   

TORONTO and CHICAGO and MONTREAL, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSXV: MDP, OTCQX: MEDXF), today announced that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Tuesday, December 15th at 8:00 a.m. PST / 11:00 a.m. EST. Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer of Medexus, and Roland Boivin, Chief Financial Officer of Medexus, will be presenting to a live, virtual audience.

The Main Event will feature a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.

Register here: ve.mysequire.com/

The Main Event will take place on December 14th and 15th, exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform.

View Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/MDP.V

Profiles powered by LD Micro 

About Medexus
Medexus is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform. The Company’s vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus Pharmaceuticals is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease, hematology and allergy. The Company’s leading products are: Rasuvo and Metoject, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B – a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding; and Rupall, an innovative allergy medication with a unique mode of action.

About LD Micro/SEQUIRE
LD Micro begam in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com.

The upcoming Main Event will be highlighting a new format that will benefit both executives and the investors tuning in from all over the globe. 

In September 2020, LD Micro. Inc. was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

MEDEXUS CONTACTS:
Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tel.: 905-676-0003
E-mail: ken.dentremont@medexus.com
Roland Boivin, Chief Financial Officer
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tel.: 514-762-2626 ext. 202
E-mail: roland.boivin@medexus.com

Investor Relations (U.S.):
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: +1-212-671-1020
Email: mdp@crescendo-ir.com

Investor Relations (Canada):
Tina Byers
Adelaide Capital
Tel: 905-330-3275
E-mail: tina@adcap.ca

Source: Medexus Pharmaceuticals via LD Micro


Medexus Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medexus to Present at The 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on December 15th TORONTO and CHICAGO and MONTREAL, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSXV: MDP, OTCQX: MEDXF), today announced that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event investor …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Palayan Resources Announces Letter of Intent with Provenance Gold to Jointly Explore and Develop a ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Trillium Therapeutics Presented Clinical Data at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Provides Guidance ...
Sumo Logic Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold ...(3) 
Maple Gold Announces $10 Million Bought Deal Financing
Allogene Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Findings Supporting ALLO-605, the First Anti-BCMA ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Reports Operating and Financial Results for the Three- and Six-Month Periods Ending September 30, 2020
16.11.20
Medexus Reaches 50% Enrollment in IXINITY Phase 4 Clinical Trial Targeting Label Expansion for Pediatric Hemophilia B Patients
09.11.20
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Call