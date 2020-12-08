Medexus to Present at The 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on December 15th

The Main Event will feature a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.

TORONTO and CHICAGO and MONTREAL, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “ Medexus ”) ( TSXV: MDP , OTCQX: MEDXF ), today announced that it will be presenting at the 13 th Annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Tuesday, December 15th at 8:00 a.m. PST / 11:00 a.m. EST. Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer of Medexus, and Roland Boivin, Chief Financial Officer of Medexus, will be presenting to a live, virtual audience.

Register here: ve.mysequire.com/

The Main Event will take place on December 14th and 15th, exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform.

View Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/MDP.V

Profiles powered by LD Micro

About Medexus

Medexus is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform. The Company’s vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus Pharmaceuticals is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease, hematology and allergy. The Company’s leading products are: Rasuvo and Metoject, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B – a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding; and Rupall, an innovative allergy medication with a unique mode of action.

About LD Micro/SEQUIRE

LD Micro begam in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com.

The upcoming Main Event will be highlighting a new format that will benefit both executives and the investors tuning in from all over the globe.

In September 2020, LD Micro. Inc. was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

MEDEXUS CONTACTS:

Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tel.: 905-676-0003

E-mail: ken.dentremont@medexus.com

Roland Boivin, Chief Financial Officer

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tel.: 514-762-2626 ext. 202

E-mail: roland.boivin@medexus.com

Investor Relations (U.S.):

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1-212-671-1020

Email: mdp@crescendo-ir.com

Investor Relations (Canada):

Tina Byers

Adelaide Capital

Tel: 905-330-3275

E-mail: tina@adcap.ca

Source: Medexus Pharmaceuticals via LD Micro