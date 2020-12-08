 

Alimera Sciences to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Virtual Conference

ATLANTA, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (Alimera), a leader in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmology treatments for the management of retinal diseases, today announces that CEO Rick Eiswirth will present a corporate overview at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event virtual investor conference on Monday, December 14 at 8:20 AM PST/11:20 AM EST. The format will be a 10-minute presentation followed by a 10-minute Q&A session with a panel of investors and analysts.

Interested participants can register to view the presentation and Q&A session at ve.mysequire.com/

View Alimera Sciences’ LD Micro profile here.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Alimera Sciences is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and affect millions of people in our aging populations. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

About LD Micro/SEQUIRE

LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, transformed into a prominent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com.

