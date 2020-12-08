Alimera Sciences to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Virtual Conference

ATLANTA, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (Alimera), a leader in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmology treatments for the management of retinal diseases, today announces that CEO Rick Eiswirth will present a corporate overview at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event virtual investor conference on Monday, December 14 at 8:20 AM PST/11:20 AM EST. The format will be a 10-minute presentation followed by a 10-minute Q&A session with a panel of investors and analysts.

