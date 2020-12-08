 

Turning Point Therapeutics Granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Repotrectinib Treatment in Patients with ROS1-Positive Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Who Have Not Been Treated with a ROS1 Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 14:30  |  16   |   |   

Updated Data from TRIDENT-1 Study in TKI-Naive Patients with ROS1-Positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Planned for Presentation at Upcoming World Conference on Lung Cancer

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX), a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer, today announced its lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, has been granted breakthrough therapy designation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of patients with ROS1-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have not been treated with a ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI-naïve).

“Breakthrough therapy designation is another milestone in our development of repotrectinib and one more step towards our goal to get this potentially important drug candidate to patients as quickly as possible,” said Athena Countouriotis, M.D., president and chief executive officer. “I am incredibly proud of our Turning Point team with the achievement of our fourth regulatory designation from the FDA for repotrectinib, and pleased with how our enrollment specifically in the ROS1 TKI-naive population of the TRIDENT-1 study has progressed since we reported initial early Phase 2 data. We look forward to sharing more information on our overall study timelines early next year, and providing updated data from the TRIDENT-1 study next month.”

Turning Point plans to present updated TRIDENT-1 Phase 2 study data from patients with TKI-naive ROS1-positive NSCLC during a mini-oral presentation at the World Conference on Lung Cancer on Jan. 31, 2021.

The breakthrough therapy designation for repotrectinib was supported by the initial data from TKI-naïve ROS1-positive NSCLC patients enrolled in the Phase 1 and Phase 2 portions of the TRIDENT-1 study, which is currently evaluating patients in multiple potentially registrational cohorts.

Breakthrough therapy designation is granted by the FDA to expedite the development and regulatory review of an investigational medicine that is intended to treat a serious or life-threatening condition. The criteria for breakthrough therapy designation require preliminary clinical evidence that demonstrates the drug may have substantial improvement on at least one clinically significant endpoint over available therapy. Repotrectinib was previously granted three Fast Track designations by the FDA, in ROS1-positive NSCLC patients who are TKI naïve, ROS1-positive NSCLC patients who have been previously treated with one prior platinum chemotherapy and one prior ROS1 TKI, and NTRK-positive patients with advanced solid tumors who have progressed following treatment with at least one prior line of chemotherapy and one or two prior TRK TKIs.

Seite 1 von 3
Turning Point Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Turning Point Therapeutics Granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Repotrectinib Treatment in Patients with ROS1-Positive Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Who Have Not Been Treated with a ROS1 Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor Updated Data from TRIDENT-1 Study in TKI-Naive Patients with ROS1-Positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Planned for Presentation at Upcoming World Conference on Lung CancerSAN DIEGO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Palayan Resources Announces Letter of Intent with Provenance Gold to Jointly Explore and Develop a ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Trillium Therapeutics Presented Clinical Data at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Provides Guidance ...
Sumo Logic Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold ...(3) 
Maple Gold Announces $10 Million Bought Deal Financing
Allogene Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Findings Supporting ALLO-605, the First Anti-BCMA ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Turning Point Therapeutics Reports Third-Quarter Financial Results, Provides Operational Updates
10.11.20
Turning Point Therapeutics to Participate in Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference