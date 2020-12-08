 

Monopar Announces Initiation of its Phase 2b/3 (VOICE) Trial to Evaluate Validive for the Prevention of Chemoradiotherapy-Induced Severe Oral Mucositis (SOM) in Oropharyngeal Cancer (OPC)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 14:30  |  28   |   |   

There are currently no FDA-approved drugs to prevent or treat chemoradiotherapy-induced SOM

WILMETTE, Ill., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, today announced that its Phase 2b/3 clinical trial of Validive for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer (VOICE) is active and recruiting patients.

“We are pleased to have multiple clinical sites activated,” said Andrew Mazar, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Monopar, “and are looking forward to dosing the first patients shortly.”

“The commencement of our Phase 2b/3 VOICE trial is a significant milestone for Monopar and, it represents a key step in the development of a therapy that could benefit many OPC patients,” said Chandler Robinson, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Monopar. “This trial builds on the foundation of the completed Phase 2, and is designed to confirm Validive reduces the incidence of SOM in OPC patients undergoing chemoradiotherapy.” The completed Phase 2 trial showed the incidence of SOM in OPC patients receiving Validive 100 µg to be 40% lower compared to those receiving placebo.

It is estimated there will be greater than 40,000 new OPC patients in the U.S. alone in 2021, the majority of whom will be treated with chemoradiation and run substantial risk of developing SOM. Currently, there is no FDA approved preventive or treatment for SOM in these patients, emphasizing the clear unmet medical need in this patient population.

Up to approximately 260 patients will be enrolled in this multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 2b/3 clinical trial. The trial includes an interim analysis, which is anticipated to be reached approximately twelve months after the first patient is dosed.

Further information about the Validive Phase 2b/3 VOICE trial is available at www.ClinicalTrials.gov under study identifier NCT 04648020.

About Validive
Validive (clonidine mucobuccal tablet; clonidine MBT) is a novel mucobuccal tablet (MBT) formulation of clonidine which provides for prolonged and enhanced local delivery of clonidine to the regions of mucosal radiation damage in OPC patients. The tablet is self-administered once daily in the patient’s home setting with the patient placing it under the upper lip where it adheres to the gums and dissolves over several hours, continuously releasing the clonidine into the saliva. Clonidine agonizes the alpha-2 adrenergic receptor on macrophages (white blood cells present in the immune tissues of the oropharynx), decreasing the macrophages’ expression of destructive cytokines they tend to release in response to radiotherapy. A completed double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial of Validive showed reduced incidence (absolute decrease of 26%, relative decrease of 40%) in OPC patients treated with Validive 100 µg (a meaningful trend in the Phase 2, which the Phase 2b/3 is designed to confirm with a larger trial in OPC for potential statistical significance), a safety profile similar to the placebo, and a high rate of treatment compliance (over 90%).

Seite 1 von 3


Monopar Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Monopar Announces Initiation of its Phase 2b/3 (VOICE) Trial to Evaluate Validive for the Prevention of Chemoradiotherapy-Induced Severe Oral Mucositis (SOM) in Oropharyngeal Cancer (OPC) There are currently no FDA-approved drugs to prevent or treat chemoradiotherapy-induced SOM WILMETTE, Ill., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Palayan Resources Announces Letter of Intent with Provenance Gold to Jointly Explore and Develop a ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Trillium Therapeutics Presented Clinical Data at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Provides Guidance ...
Sumo Logic Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold ...(3) 
Maple Gold Announces $10 Million Bought Deal Financing
Allogene Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Findings Supporting ALLO-605, the First Anti-BCMA ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Monopar Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Update
09.11.20
Monopar Announces Issuance of New Patents Broadening Protections For Phase 2b/3 Clinical-Stage Lead Product Candidate Validive