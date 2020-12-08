 

2020 Ends With the Passage of Recreational Cannabis in Arizona and Across-the-Board Improvements in Revenues and Operations for American Green

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 14:30  |  25   |   |   

Phoenix, AZ, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Green (ERBB:OTC) announced today that despite the overall crumby Covid year we’ve all been having, the company has made significant progress in both overall numbers as well as in the company’s separate divisions. Company president, David Gwyther, and American Green’s division heads break it down.

“Sweet Virginia” Managed Cannabis Grow in Phoenix, AZ

Gross revenues from the company’s managed grow operation were 19% higher for the three months ending September 30, 2020, compared to the revenue for the same three-month period in the previous year. This improvement resulted in a division gross profit on our managed grow operation that was 15% higher for the three months ending September 30, 2020, compared to the revenues for the same three months during 2019.  According to David Gwyther, “When considering all the hoops that our Site Manager, Bryan Croteau, had to jump through in order to stay one step ahead of Covid, he has done an amazing job keeping all the wheels on our cultivation cart.”

According to Mr. Croteau, “Even though Recreational Marijuana has just been voted in by the people of Arizona, we are already seeing its expected positive economic impact.  Many dispensaries in Arizona are buying more products than ever in anticipation of serving the state’s expected onslaught of new recreational customers arriving in the marketplace for the first time in 2021.  The recent uptick in statewide sales has created a product shortage and, like any supply-and-demand situation, we are seeing increased prices for our premium quality products. We anticipate this will continue for some time until the market stabilizes. Meanwhile, we will continue to make tweaks and changes to further increase our yields making our Phoenix grow space as profitable as possible,” concludes Mr. Croteau.

American Green’s Smart Vending Division

The American Green verified vending machine division is taking a giant step forward with an amazing new feature that will make signing into our AGM network of smart machines much simpler. According to the company’s principal vending consultant, Lindel Creed, “It’s called LiveOp - which integrates a live person into American Green’s ‘Over 21’ verification system. We believe our system will surpass currently accepted “over-the-counter” sales guidelines to assure that our AGM machine customers are over 21 years of age prior to making a purchase. Site testing for this innovative technology is scheduled to begin early in the coming year.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

2020 Ends With the Passage of Recreational Cannabis in Arizona and Across-the-Board Improvements in Revenues and Operations for American Green Phoenix, AZ, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - American Green (ERBB:OTC) announced today that despite the overall crumby Covid year we’ve all been having, the company has made significant progress in both overall numbers as well …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Palayan Resources Announces Letter of Intent with Provenance Gold to Jointly Explore and Develop a ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Trillium Therapeutics Presented Clinical Data at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Provides Guidance ...
Sumo Logic Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold ...(3) 
Maple Gold Announces $10 Million Bought Deal Financing
Allogene Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Findings Supporting ALLO-605, the First Anti-BCMA ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...