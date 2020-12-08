Orbit International’s Electronics Group Receives Two New Orders in Excess of $1,200,000

In addition, the Company reported that its Power Group (“OPG”) received new orders for its VPX power supplies in the month of November that put its current year to date VPX bookings ahead of its VPX bookings for the entire 2019 year, despite challenges related to testing of the units due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbit International Corp. (OTC PINK:ORBT), an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, today announced that its Electronics Group (“OEG”), received two new orders at the beginning of December 2020 for display units and keyboards valued in excess of $1,200,000. Deliveries are scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2021 and continue through the second quarter of 2022.

Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International commented, “The two orders received by our OEG were an approximately $500,000 order for displays and an approximately $750,000 for keyboards, both used on major military aircraft programs. These awards add to our relatively strong year of bookings for our OEG and we are hopeful we can add to these awards before year end and complete a solid fourth quarter of bookings.”

Binder added, “Our OPG had another firm month of bookings in November 2020 for its VPX power supplies which pushed year to date bookings to approximately 9.2% ahead of all of 2019 bookings for this product line. We are particularly encouraged that in the last several months, our VPX bookings have significantly increased from the first half of the year, which we believe were adversely affected by the pandemic due to the testing required for new applications. Our increase in VPX and COTS power supply bookings have offset weak bookings from our commercial division which we expected due to the adverse effect the pandemic has had on the industries we serve such as oil and gas exploration and our test and measurement business.”

Orbit International Corp., through its Electronics Group including its new Q-Vio subsidiary, is involved in the development and manufacture of custom electronic device and subsystem solutions for military, industrial and commercial applications through its production facility in Hauppauge, New York. Orbit’s Power Group, also located in Hauppauge, NY, designs and manufactures a wide array of power products including AC power supplies, frequency converters, inverters, VME/VPX power supplies as well as various COTS power sources.