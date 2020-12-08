XPhyto to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum December 17th

 

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPhyto Therapeutics Inc (OTCQB:XPHYF – CSE:XPHY), a next-generation bioscience accelerator based in Vancouver with operations in Germany, today announced that Hugh Rogers, CEO and Director, will present live at the LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com on December 17th.

DATE: Thursday, December 17th
TIME: 1:00 – 1:30 pm ET (10:00-10:30 am PT)
LINK: https://bit.ly/3mPSVkO

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com.

Recent Company Highlights

About XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. is a bioscience accelerator focused on next-generation drug delivery, diagnostic, and new active pharmaceutical ingredient investment opportunities, including: precision transdermal and oral dissolvable drug formulations; rapid, low-cost infectious disease and oral health screening tests; and standardization of emerging active pharmaceutical ingredients for neurological applications, including psychedelic compounds and cannabinoids. The Company has research and development operations in North America and Europe and is currently focused on regulatory approval and commercialization of medical products for European markets.

About Life Sciences Investor Forum
Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for Life Sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is powered by Intrado Digital Media and specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network. 

CONTACT: CONTACTS:
Mr. Knox Henderson
Investor Relations
T: 604-551-2360
E: info@xphyto.com
www.xphyto.com

Life Sciences Investor Forum
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
(212) 220-2221
johnv@lifesciencesinvestorforum.com

XPhyto to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum December 17th Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on LifeSciencesInvestorForum.comVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - XPhyto …

