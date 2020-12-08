Columbus McKinnon Expands Intelli-Crane Portfolio with Intelli-Guide Auto-Dispatch System – Improves Productivity Through Automation

“If a facility has outdated, manually controlled cranes, hoists or monorail systems, automation technology can bring new life to equipment, increasing their lifecycles and providing new features to make operations safer and more efficient,” said Jim Kluck, global product manager for automation. “With the precise positioning and automatic speed control the system provides, Intelli-Guide can help streamline operations and improve efficiency compared with processes that are manually operated.”

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer and manufacturer of motion control products and technologies for material handling, has expanded its Intelli-Crane family of automation solutions with the new Intelli-Guide Auto-Dispatch System. Using Magnetek radios, drives and automation programming integrated with motors and brakes, Intelli-Guide allows operators to automatically send a load to different pre-programmed areas in a facility with the push of a button. As the load moves to the programmed destination along a determined route, the operator can work on a different task or start on the next step of the production process, increasing productivity and efficiency.

Auto-dispatch technology does the work for operators by eliminating the need for specialized skills or knowledge of lifting technology, sway control or protected zones. Intelli-Guide also helps reduce the potential for human error by following pre-determined paths to designated positions, which also prevents potential collisions with other equipment or operators. When combined with anti-sway software or no-fly zone technology, auto-dispatch systems can minimize downtime for maintenance due to collisions.

Offered in several different operating modes, Intelli-Guide can be used to safely and accurately position a hoist, crane or monorail. It is also available with various levels of motion control for setting pathways, targeting end locations, specifying height limits and enabling automatic raising and lowering capabilities. Intelli-Guide is an engineered-to-order solution customized to fit exact application requirements, giving customers flexibility to meet the needs of their unique manufacturing processes. Designed for use on cranes and monorails traveling long distances, even in hazardous locations, Intelli-Guide is ideal for the aerospace, automotive, metals manufacturing, storage and retrieval, and marine terminal industries.

Columbus McKinnon’s packaged Intelli-Crane automation solutions are designed for ease of use, quick configuration and feature short lead times to get your system up and running quickly. To learn more about all of Columbus McKinnon’s automation solutions, including Intelli-Guide, Intelli-Lift and Intelli-Protect, call Columbus McKinnon’s Automation Division at 800-288-8178 or visit www.columbusmckinnon.com/automation.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of motion control products and technologies, automated systems and services that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift, position and secure materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, actuators, rigging tools, light rail workstations and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Magnetek is a brand of Columbus McKinnon Corporation.

