Health Crisis-Induced Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Creates Growing Need for Treatment Options

Mydecine Innovations Group is an emerging biopharma and life sciences company focused on the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine to help combat the growing mental health crisis.

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The health crisis has resulted in over one million deaths to date, but another emerging consequence of the global pandemic is affecting a much larger demographic. Aside from the growing death toll, the COVID-19 pandemic is sending mental illness cases skyrocketing, including an increase in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). An estimated 70% of US adults experience at least one trauma in their lives that could lead to PTSD, yet effective treatments are few and far between. At present there are only five FDA-approved prescription drugs for the treatment of PTSD, including Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) Zoloft. There are also off label treatments like AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ: AZN) Quetiapine. The problem is that these medications can be highly addictive and often come with a long list of side effects, fueling companies like Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP), Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NEO: MMED) (OTCQB: MMEDF), and Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (CSE: MYCO) (MYCOF) to develop effective alternatives.

Pandemic Shines Light on Demand for Effective PTSD Treatments

The mental health of first responders became a major focus following the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, shedding light on the risks of being exposed to emergency settings. Frontline workers are being tested to their limits once again due to COVID-19 and are at a high risk of developing PTSD.

While many biotech companies have switched gears to focus on potential vaccines and treatments for COVID-19, Mydecine Innovations Group is looking to help tackle the ongoing mental health crisis through its clinical trials and its own digital mental health platform. In mid-November, Mydecine announced the international expansion of its Phase 2A clinical trials of psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy to treat chronic PTSD in veterans and emergency medical services (EMS) personnel.

The research is taking place at Leiden University Medical Centre in the Netherlands, the University of Alberta, and the University of Western Ontario, with plans to add additional clinical sites in the USA, Europe, and Australia. The clinical trials will explore how the brain responds to psychedelics to develop a better understanding of the biological underpinnings of the experience. Following their completion, Mydecine Innovations Group will use the data from their studies to build on its knowledge to move forward with an application for FDA breakthrough designation.