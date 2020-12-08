 

Health Crisis-Induced Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Creates Growing Need for Treatment Options

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 14:55  |  66   |   |   

- FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The health crisis has resulted in over one million deaths to date, but another emerging consequence of the global pandemic is affecting a much larger demographic. Aside from the growing death toll, the COVID-19 pandemic is sending mental illness cases skyrocketing, including an increase in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). An estimated 70% of US adults experience at least one trauma in their lives that could lead to PTSD, yet effective treatments are few and far between. At present there are only five FDA-approved prescription drugs for the treatment of PTSD, including Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) Zoloft. There are also off label treatments like AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ: AZN) Quetiapine. The problem is that these medications can be highly addictive and often come with a long list of side effects, fueling companies like Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP), Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NEO: MMED) (OTCQB: MMEDF), and Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (CSE: MYCO) (MYCOF) to develop effective alternatives.

Mydecine Innovations Group is an emerging biopharma and life sciences company focused on the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine to help combat the growing mental health crisis.

Pandemic Shines Light on Demand for Effective PTSD Treatments

The mental health of first responders became a major focus following the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, shedding light on the risks of being exposed to emergency settings. Frontline workers are being tested to their limits once again due to COVID-19 and are at a high risk of developing PTSD.

While many biotech companies have switched gears to focus on potential vaccines and treatments for COVID-19, Mydecine Innovations Group is looking to help tackle the ongoing mental health crisis through its clinical trials and its own digital mental health platform. In mid-November, Mydecine announced the international expansion of its Phase 2A clinical trials of psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy to treat chronic PTSD in veterans and emergency medical services (EMS) personnel.

The research is taking place at Leiden University Medical Centre in the Netherlands, the University of Alberta, and the University of Western Ontario, with plans to add additional clinical sites in the USA, Europe, and Australia. The clinical trials will explore how the brain responds to psychedelics to develop a better understanding of the biological underpinnings of the experience. Following their completion, Mydecine Innovations Group will use the data from their studies to build on its knowledge to move forward with an application for FDA breakthrough designation.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Health Crisis-Induced Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Creates Growing Need for Treatment Options - FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The health crisis has resulted in over one million deaths to date, but another emerging consequence of the global pandemic is affecting a much …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
New survey shows clinician confidence in AI for improving patient outcomes - as endoscopy demand ...
One third of Australians approaching retirement have never received any advice reveals Smart
Video Surveillance As A Service (Vsaas) Market Size USD 5554.5 Million by 2026 at CAGR 12.5% | ...
GhangorCloud Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Its World-class, Integrated Information Security ...
Syntellix Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Breakthrough Technology in the Orthopedic and Trauma ...
2020 Gone Phishing TournamentTM Phishing Benchmark Global Report Reveals Significant Rise in ...
ProLabs Expands Operations in Europe and India to Meet Increasing Demand for its Fibre Optic ...
Jubilant Therapeutics announces Efficacy and Biomarker Data at 62nd ASH Annual Meeting for its ...
HONOR Christmas Gift 2020 Embraces People With Trendy Products With up to 50% Off
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments