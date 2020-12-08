 

Why Psychedelic Drugs Market is Expected to See Overwhelming Growth in Coming Years

08.12.2020, 14:45  |  49   |   |   

- Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The psychedelics drugs market has seen a surge in popularity over the pastdecade in the U.S. Psychedelics have been familiarly involved with healing and mental treatment practices with mind-altering substances since the dawn of time. However, research studies have generally stopped since psychedelic care was banned in the late 1960s. After being relegated to the margins of sincere scientific examination for about five decades, growing researchers and scientists are exploring the therapeutic value of psychedelic drugs and compounds that could be a new treatment option for people with depression. According to Data Bridge Market Research North America psychedelic drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 15.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 6,846.68 million by 2027. Growing acceptance of psychedelic drugs for treating depression and increasing prevalence of depression and mental disorders are the factors for the market growth.   Active companies in the markets this week include: Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCQB: MCURF) (CSE: MCUR), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), MindMed (OTCQB: MMEDF) (NEO: MMED), COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS), Field Trip Heath Ltd. (CSE: FTRP).

The Data Bridge Market report continued with:  "Growing acceptance of psychedelic drugs for treating depression is also increasing market value as the psychedelic drugs has repetitively proven its high rates of effectiveness for treatment for nicotine dependence, alcohol dependence, anxiety associated terminal illness and chronic PTSD as compared to other antidepressants. Currently, different research studies are taking place that are expected to provide a competitive advantage for new and innovative therapeutic manufacturers with competitive psychedelic drugs and methods to develop, define psychedelic drugs, and various other opportunities in the U.S. psychedelic market.   Growing acceptance of psychedelic drugs for treating depression across the U.S. is one of the prominent factors for an upsurge demand of psychedelic drugs. Department of Neuroscience, Faculty of Medicine, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Trondheim, Norway named has stated that in the U.S., more than 30 million people are using psychedelic drugs. This factor has increased the research and development activities in psychedelic drugs across the U.S. Hence, this factor has led various pharmaceutical and therapeutic manufactures to shift towards psychedelic drugs. This has further resulted into continuous focus of psychedelic drugs improvement and reduction of side effects associated with psychedelic drugs. Due to these factors, the market is expected to grow at the significant growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027."

Seite 1 von 6


