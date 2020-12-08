DGAP-Ad-hoc: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Disposal First Sensor AG: First Sensor AG plans sale of further subsidiaries to TE Connectivity 08-Dec-2020 / 14:53 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

First Sensor AG plans sale of further subsidiaries to TE Connectivity



First Sensor AG ("First Sensor") intends to enter into agreements with Tyco Electronics Group S.A. located in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg for the sale of its wholly owned subsidiary First Sensor Corp. located in Montreal, Canada, with Tyco Electronics UK Holdings Ltd located in Swindon, United Kingdom, for the sale of its wholly owned subsidiary First Sensor Technics Ltd. based in Shepshed, United Kingdom, and with TE Connectivity Nederland B.V. located in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands, for the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary KLAY-Instruments B.V. based in Dwingeloo, Netherlands. All companies are subsidiaries of TE Connectivity Ltd. The total purchase price amounts to EUR 25.4 million. The sales are intended to leverage synergies in the context of the integration of First Sensor into the TE Connectivity group. The supply relationships will remain in place. The sales are to take place with effect from the end of 31.12.2020.

About First Sensor AG

In the growth market of sensor systems, First Sensor develops and produces standard products and customer-specific solutions for the ever-increasing number of applications in the industrial, medical, and mobility target markets. Based on tried-and-tested technology platforms, we develop products from single chips to complex sensor systems. Trends such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving, and the miniaturization of medical technology will drive growth extremely rapidly in the future. First Sensor was founded in Berlin in 1991 and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1999 [Prime Standard Ι WKN: 720190 Ι ISIN DE0007201907 Ι SIS]. Further information: www.first-sensor.com.