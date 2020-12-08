 

Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Participate in D.A. Davidson Semicap, Laser & Optical Virtual Conference

08.12.2020   

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the first public pure-play lidar company, announces attendance at the D.A. Davidson Semicap, Laser & Optical Virtual Conference on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Velodyne’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anand Gopalan, and Chief Financial Officer, Drew Hamer, will participate in investor meetings that day. The investor presentation for these meetings is available on Velodyne’s investor relations website at investors.velodynelidar.com.

About Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne is the first public pure-play lidar company and is known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit velodyne.com.

