 

HanesBrands Recognized for Sustainability Leadership with First ‘A List’ Score in CDP 2020 Climate Change Report

HanesBrands (NYSE:HBI) today announced it has earned its first “A List” recognition for leadership in corporate sustainability in the CDP 2020 Climate Change Report.

HanesBrands, one of four apparel manufacturers on the 270-member global CDP A List, was recognized for its actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy. The A score follows two superior A- rankings, placing HanesBrands among the top companies worldwide with eco-friendly operations for the last three years.

“We are proud to receive this prestigious recognition for leadership in corporate responsibility and, in particular, addressing climate change,” said Steve Bratspies, HanesBrands CEO. “Consumers around the world are increasingly focused on how companies operate, and this honor shows that consumers can be confident in our commitment to sustainability and feel great about apparel made by HanesBrands.”

CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess these companies, allocating a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

“Taking the lead on environmental transparency and action is one of the most important steps businesses can make, and is even more impressive in this challenging year marked by COVID-19,” said Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP. “The scale of the risk to businesses from climate change, deforestation and water insecurity is enormous. Our A List celebrates those companies that are preparing to excel in the economy of the future by taking action today.”

