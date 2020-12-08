Unexpected events – pandemics, recessions, extreme weather events and more – are inevitable. With ample uncertainty in today’s world, resilient planning helps optimize your supply chain to better prepare and respond to unforeseen events. In this webcast, attendees will learn how to use a Digital Twin to create a strong foundation for modeling the unexpected, and to quickly make informed decisions when disruption strikes. The webcast will also highlight real-world examples of leading companies that use machine learning and advanced analytics to prepare and strengthen their supply chains for future disruptions.

Logility, Inc., automating the digital transformation of supply chain optimization and advanced retail planning, invites you to the upcoming webcast: Thriving Through a Period of Disruption . Featuring industry experts David Maloney, editorial director, Supply Chain Quarterly and Mac McGary, executive vice president, Logility, this live webcast will explore how resilient planning can help protect organizations through disruptions and optimize supply chains for a stronger outlook.

Webcast at a Glance

Title: Thriving Through a Period of Disruption

Speaker: David Maloney, editorial director, Supply Chain Quarterly and Mac McGary, executive vice president, Logility

When: Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. EST

Register Today: https://bit.ly/2KiDzXN

