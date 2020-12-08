 

Kalera to Open a Vertical Farming Facility in Seattle, Bringing Fresh, Locally-Grown Greens to Every Corner of the US

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 15:00  |  48   |   |   

The new facility is the sixth location to be announced by Kalera, marking their entry into the Pacific Northwest

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalera (Euronext Growth Oslo ticker KAL, Bloomberg: KSLLF), one of the fastest growing vertical farming companies in the United States, today announced it will begin construction on a new facility in the Seattle, Washington area, slated to open in 2021. With this news, Kalera expands its reach from coast to coast, giving grocers, restaurants, theme parks, airports and other businesses throughout the country reliable access to locally grown clean, safe, nutritious, price-stable, long-lasting greens. The new facility will generate approximately 60 jobs in the area. This announcement comes on the heels of recent announcements of completing over $150 million in fundraising this year and the addition of two new Board members, including Kim Lopdrup, the CEO of Red Lobster.

“With this latest expansion, Kalera will extend its reach into the Pacific Northwest, successfully completing our goal of providing hyper-local produce on a national level,” said Daniel Malechuk, Kalera CEO. “Thanks in part to our optimized design processes, we have been able to extend into new markets at an extremely quick rate. Soon, customers from Orlando to Seattle will have access to fresh, locally-grown Kalera greens, every day of the year, regardless of weather, wildfires, or other natural disasters.”

As of this announcement, Kalera is slated to have six commercial growing facilities open and operating across the US by the end of next year. Kalera currently operates two growing facilities in Orlando, and is constructing facilities in Atlanta, Houston and Denver which will also open in 2021.

Kalera utilizes cleanroom technology and processes to eliminate the use of chemicals and remove exposure to pathogens. Kalera's plants grow while consuming 95% less water compared to field farming.

"Kalera's incredibly efficient growing methods allow us to produce higher quality, fresher, and more nutritious greens with yields 300-400 times than that of traditional farming,” continued Malechuk. “Because of this, we’ve been able to maintain conventional pricing and partnerships with large national chains, making our produce affordable and accessible. With our expansion, we’ll only be making our high-quality produce more accessible as we spread across the country.”

About Kalera

Kalera is a technology driven vertical farming company with unique growing methods combining optimized nutrients and light recipes, precise environmental controls, and clean room standards to produce safe, highly nutritious, pesticide-free, non-GMO vegetables with consistent high quality and longer shelf life year-round. The company’s high-yield, automated, data-driven hydroponic production facilities have been designed for rapid rollout with industry-leading payback times to grow vegetables faster, cleaner, at a lower cost, and with less environmental impact.

Media Contact:

Molly Antos

Phone: (847) 848-2090‬‬‬‬‬

Email: molly@dadascope.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8dbc7dda-be6d-40ed ...


Kalera Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kalera to Open a Vertical Farming Facility in Seattle, Bringing Fresh, Locally-Grown Greens to Every Corner of the US The new facility is the sixth location to be announced by Kalera, marking their entry into the Pacific NorthwestORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kalera (Euronext Growth Oslo ticker KAL, Bloomberg: KSLLF), one of the fastest growing …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Trillium Therapeutics Presented Clinical Data at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Provides Guidance ...
Sumo Logic Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold ...(3) 
Maple Gold Announces $10 Million Bought Deal Financing
Allogene Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Findings Supporting ALLO-605, the First Anti-BCMA ...
WISeKey Develops a Digital Certificate for Vaccines that Secures Existing International ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
Kalera Welcomes New Chief Human Resources Officer
20.11.20
UPDATE – Vertical Farming Leader Kalera Adds Two New Board Members, Including Red Lobster CEO Kim Lopdrup
20.11.20
Vertical Farming Leader Kalera Adds Two New Board Members, Including Red Lobster CEO Kim Lopdrup