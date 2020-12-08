 

Urbanimmersive to Sell Its Solutions in Indonesia and Australia

SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive”, the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTC PINK: UBMRF) is pleased to announce the signature of a reseller agreement with Canaview Real Imaging Ltd (“Real Imaging”) for the territories of Indonesia and Australia.

The agreement will allow Real Imaging, on a non-exclusive basis, to identify potential customers of Urbanimmersive in Indonesia and Australia and to assist them to buy and use the Company’s various solutions. In consideration of the Reseller’s assistance in enrolling new customers in Urbanimmersive and Tourbuzz portals, Real Imaging will be compensated with sales commissions.

Real Imaging possesses deep experience of the Indonesian photography market having full-time staff that had operated a photography business in Indonesia in the past and Real Imaging has already engaged a local manager to start building up the sale pipeline.

With a combined population of 292 million, those new markets now represent a new growth opportunity for Urbanimmersive. In recent years, those countries have experienced solid growth in their real estate market and when the real estate markets rise, so does the demand for real estate photography solution. The Company believes this is an opportunity to enter the 3D photography business in those two countries.

“This new reseller agreement is another step forward of our multi-channel growth strategy to scale the business and diversifying our activities geographically. As we are gaining experiences in negotiating those reseller agreements and onboarding them in our day to day business, we feel we could soon start investing in reaching more of them going forward”, said Ghislain Lemire, President and CEO of Urbanimmersive.

TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed this press release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

About Urbanimmersive

Urbanimmersive is a SaaS business management solution that provides mission-critical solutions to visual content providers serving the real estate residential, commercial, construction, and local business markets. Urbanimmersive’ platform helps customers to increase operational productivity and delivering the full potential of visual content creations through leading-edge website builder tools, AI-backed image indexing, robust file transfer systems, and interactive visual technology solutions. The firm's core technology is a 3D emulator powered by a visual content recognition post-production algorithm that delivers online and offline alternatives to traditional 3D engines for the creation of immersive digital environments. Learn more at urbanimmersive.com.

About Real Imaging

Real Imaging is a visual content specialist offering a variety of digital capture solutions. Real Imaging provides 3D tours, professional photography, drone or aerial photography and 360 videos to real estate agents, commercial real estate, and insurance agencies.

Caution of Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from the information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management estimates or opinions change.

Disclaimer

