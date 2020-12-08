BetterLife adds Next-Gen Psychedelic Therapy to its Pipeline of Drugs

VANCOUVER, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAU) an emerging biotech focused on the development and commercialization of revolutionary treatments, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the assets in Transcend Biodynamics LLC (“Transcend”) valued at $10 million in an all-stock transaction (the “Transaction”), for a total of 13,333,333 common shares at $0.75 per share. This non-arm’s length Transaction is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary conditions, including regulatory approvals.

LSD has been studied for the treatment of people with a number of psychiatric conditions, including severe depression, alcoholism, and posttraumatic stress disorder throughout the 1950s and 1960s and research is currently experiencing a renaissance, with a number of publications referencing the efficacy of LSD (a Schedule 1 substance) to alleviate or reverse certain mental health conditions .

BOL-148 is a nontoxic second-generation LSD-derived molecule that mimics the therapeutic potential of LSD, without the psychedelic effects or hallucinations. Transcend’s patented process allows for cost effective manufacturing of BOL-148 without the need to make LSD. This makes Transcend the only entity with the ability to synthesize BOL-148 without the regulatory hurdles of handling a Schedule 1 controlled substance.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Transcend,” stated Dr. Ahmad Doroudian, Chief Executive Officer of BetterLife. “Psychedelic therapies have come a long way in recent years, from an idea to be studied to the next great revolution in healthcare, and a massive emerging market and biotech asset class. As we position BetterLife to be a key player in the med-tech sector, we feel that this acquisition will complement our current clinical initiatives in COVID-19 and human papillomavirus.”

“BetterLife is already experienced in bringing innovative molecules to market and is readily poised to bring their strong clinical experience into the emerging psychedelic space. We intend to leverage our intellectual property and experience to design a delivery system for BOL-148 improving its bioavailability and achieving the desired medicinal effects at optimum dosage. We already have the technology and infrastructure in place and believe that we can get BOL-148 ready for clinical testing by Q1 2021,” he concluded.