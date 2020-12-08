CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that its annual “Outlook 2021”, is now available in a digital version and as a downloadable PDF. The report, “Powering Forward,” contains investment insights and market guidance for 2021, a year that will bring a new U.S. president amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic.



In Outlook 2021: Powering Forward, LPL shares views on stocks, bonds, interest rates, the economy and the post-election policy environment, all in the context of new challenges and new opportunities. Key insights and forecasts discussed in the Outlook 2021 report include: