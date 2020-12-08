 

iBio Announces Pricing of $35 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

BRYAN, Texas, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a biotech innovator and biologics contract manufacturing organization, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of approximately 29.7 million shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of $35.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by iBio. The offering is expected to close on or about December 10, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, iBio has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to approximately 4.4 million additional shares of its common stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. Roth Capital Partners acted as financial advisor to iBio.

The underwriter may offer the shares from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the NYSE American, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. On December 7, 2020, the last sale price of the shares as reported on the NYSE American was $1.50 per share.

iBio anticipates using the net proceeds from the offering to accelerate development of its biotherapeutic and vaccine candidates, in-licensing of biopharmaceutical assets, including, but not limited to, those in oncology, fibrotic, and infectious diseases, and working capital needs and for other general corporate purposes, including acquisitions and investments in other businesses.

The securities described above are being offered by iBio pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus related to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attn: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 6th floor, New York, NY 10022; Email: prospectus@cantor.com.

