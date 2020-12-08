 

Aon Report Highlights a Path Toward "The New Better" in Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.12.2020   

Study shows global shift in attitudes of leading organizations toward long-tail risks and the impacts on how society will continue to work, travel and convene  

More than 130 organizations across multiple industries and four continents in 10 cities participated in coalition meetings, sharing best practices and outlining new priorities to accelerate economic recovery 

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, has published a global report, "Helping Organizations Chart a Course to the New Better," which presents research, regional findings and trends on how organizations have responded to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to date and are adapting to prepare for other emerging long-tail risks.

Beginning in Chicago in June 2020, Work, Travel and Convene Coalitions launched in Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, and Singapore as well as major urban centers Dublin, London, Madrid, New York, and Tokyo, including participation by more than 130 organizations from a broad range of industries. The 10 coalitions formed across four continents to examine issues arising from the pandemic, share key learnings and insights and help develop best practices for moving forward. This report is the result of months of ongoing dialogue with some of the world's leading organizations.

"COVID-19 has fundamentally reordered the priorities of leading public and private organizations around the world," said Greg Case, Chief Executive Officer of Aon. "Our decision to convene these coalitions was driven by a need to build a collaborative roadmap to make better decisions in an increasingly complex world. Rather than accept the so-called new normal, this work leads our clients to define the new better on their own terms."

Along with the coalition dialogue, Aon performed a comprehensive quantitative diagnostic to address readiness, resilience and wellness as well as assess priorities as the pandemic evolved. Spanning more than 15 industries and representing multinational organizations from the U.S, Europe and Asia, key findings include:

  • Nearly 89 percent of companies plan to enhance their wellbeing program to focus on their workforce's emotional and mental health wellbeing as a result of the pandemic.
  • More than 84 percent of companies said they have strengthened their communications protocol to better react and respond to vendors, governments and employees during the pandemic.
  • More than 87 percent of companies have deepened their partnership with key vendors to support the management process and coordination of a return to the workplace.

Through the coalitions, key themes have emerged by geography as participants identify priorities, build guidelines and best practices and chart the path forward:

