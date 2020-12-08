 

Autoinjectors Market worth $104.9 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Autoinjectors Market by Therapy (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Anaphylaxis, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes), Type (Disposable, Reusable), Route of administration (Subcutaneous, Intramuscular), End User (Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Autoinjectors Market is projected to reach USD 104.9 billion by 2025 from USD 46.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2020 to 2025.

The Market growth is largely driven by the growing prevalence of targeted therapies, the rising incidence of anaphylaxis, rising preference for self-administration of drugs, usability advantages, the increasing number of regulatory approvals, the availability of generic versions of autoinjectors, favorable reimbursements and government support, and technological advancements. The patent expiry of biologics is also expected to provide growth opportunities for players in the market.

Diabetes segment is expected to show the highest growth in the forecast period.

The autoinjectors market, by therapy, is segmented into rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, anaphylaxis, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, and other therapies (includes cardiovascular diseases, migraine treatment, anemia, and progesterone therapy). Diabetes mellitus, commonly known as diabetes, is a disease that arises from the insufficient production of insulin or the body's inability to utilize insulin. To maintain healthy blood glucose levels, diabetes patients need a daily intake of insulin or Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1). This scenario will provide companies with abundant opportunities to develop innovative solutions and cater the end user's demand.

Disposable autoinjectors accounted for the largest share of the autoinjectors market in 2020.

Based on type, the market is segmented into reusable and disposable autoinjectors. In 2019, the disposable autoinjectors segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. Disposable autoinjectors are the most-preferred autoinjectors due to their ease of use and the presence of a built-in glass syringe (eliminates the need of manually loading the glass syringe), which makes it more convenient for patients with reduced dexterity or visual impairment.

