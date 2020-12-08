 

HeadSpin Partners with Google Cloud at the Edge

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HeadSpin, the world's first digital experience AI platform, today announces it has been recognized as a horizontal solution provider for Google Cloud's recently unveiled initiative to deliver partner applications at the edge, part of its Global Mobile Edge Cloud (GMEC) strategy, a portfolio and marketplace of 5G solutions and an open cloud platform for developing network-centric applications. HeadSpin and Google Cloud have teamed up to support and enable use cases across multiple verticals delivering 5G edge solutions.

"We are excited to partner with Google Cloud at the edge," said HeadSpin CEO Rajeev Butani. "HeadSpin's proactive monitoring of user experiences for 5G applications both during the development cycle and post-go-live not only enables our customers to preventatively identify and address user experience and performance issues, but also generate insights to drive new offerings and revenue streams enabled by 5G edge technologies."

HeadSpin for 5G Edge

Digital user experiences are a priority for every stakeholder in the 5G ecosystem. HeadSpin plays a critical role ensuring product teams are empowered to address the growing needs and demands of end users including:

  • Real-world, location-based measurement and continuous optimization of user experience around the globe
  • Proactive identification of issues at the device, network, and application layers, including 3rd party APIs and infrastructure
  • Unparalleled visibility into quality of experience for live streaming, AR/VR, audio, and video services and applications

"Delivering cloud capabilities and applications to the edge will open new doors for customers, whether helping to streamline business processes at the edge or delivering exciting, new digital experiences for consumers," said Tanuj Raja, Global Head, Strategic Partnerships at Google Cloud. "We are delighted to partner with HeadSpin to support these customers, and to deliver HeadSpin's capabilities in application and infrastructure management on Google Cloud."

HeadSpin has been trusted by leading cloud at the edge businesses to ensure quality user experiences and increase revenue through improved adoption and engagement, all while reducing costs and time-to-market. 

About HeadSpin

HeadSpin is the world's first Digital Experience AI Platform combining cloud-hosted and on-prem global device infrastructure, test automation, and ML-driven performance and quality of experience analytics for mobile, web, audio, and video. HeadSpin empowers engineering, QA, operations, and product teams to assure optimal digital experiences throughout the development lifecycle.  Learn more at www.HeadSpin.io

