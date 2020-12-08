 

DGAP-News Tele Columbus AG invites to its ordinary annual general meeting on 30 December 2020 and will give a funding up-date until year-end

Tele Columbus AG invites to its ordinary annual general meeting on 30 December 2020 and will give a funding up-date until year-end

PRESS RELEASE
 

Tele Columbus AG invites to its ordinary annual general meeting on 30 December 2020 and will give a funding update until year-end
 

Berlin, 08 December 2020. Tele Columbus AG (ISIN: DE000TCAG172, WKN: TCAG17, "Tele Columbus", "the Company" or "the Group"), one of Germany's leading fiber network operators, today invited its shareholders to the Company's ordinary annual general meeting on 30 December 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in order to ensure a reduction of physical contact the event was postponed and will now be held virtually for the first time. The event's agenda is published on the Company's website under the following link:
 

https://www.telecolumbus.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meet ...

 

As previously communicated, Tele Columbus AG will give a funding update in relation to the execution of its Fiber Champion strategy and a roadmap towards a sustainable capital structure until year-end.
 

About us

Tele Columbus AG is one of Germany's leading fibre network operators which reaches more than 3 million homes. Via its brand PŸUR, the Company, offers high-speed internet including telephony and more than 250 TV channels. All of this via a digital entertainment platform that combines linear TV with video on demand entertainment. To its housing association partners the Tele Columbus Group offers tailored models of cooperation and state-of-the-art services such as telemetric and tenant portals. As a full-service partner for municipalities and regional utilities, the Company is actively supporting the fibre-based infrastructure and broadband internet expansion in Germany. For its business customers the Group offers carrier services and corporate solutions on its proprietary fibre network. Besides its headquarter in Berlin, the Company has locations in Hamburg, Leipzig, Ratingen and Unterföhring/Munich. Since January 2015, Tele Columbus AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock exchange and a member of the SDAX.




Contact:
Leonhard Bayer
Director Investor Relations
Phone +49 (30) 3388 1781
Fax +49 (30) 3388 9 1999
ir@telecolumbus.de
www.telecolumbus.com

