Easterly Government Properties to Participate in Jefferies 2020 Virtual Office & Industrial REIT Summit

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) (the “Company” or “Easterly”), a fully integrated real estate investment trust (“REIT”) focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced today that management will participate in virtual investor meetings at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Office & Industrial REIT Summit on December 8, 2020.

Electronic copies of the written materials to be provided to investors in connection with the meetings can be found in the Presentation section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.easterlyreit.com.