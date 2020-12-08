 

Thomson Reuters Taps AWS to Power Digital Transformation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020   

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that Thomson Reuters, a leading global provider of business information services, has successfully completed a large scale migration to AWS – a critical part of their digital transformation strategy – which will enable the company to innovate faster, develop and act on new insights, and become a more agile business in the cloud. As part of its ongoing move to the cloud, Thomson Reuters migrated thousands of servers and hundreds of revenue-generating applications to AWS. Expanding its longstanding relationship with AWS, Thomson Reuters is also leveraging AWS’s unparalleled portfolio of cloud services including analytics, database, containers, serverless, storage, machine learning, and security to innovate new digital products for its customers and reveal greater insights into the industries it covers.

Thomson Reuters provides highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting, and compliance professionals, combined with Reuters, the world’s global news service. Across these sectors, its products and tools help professionals better understand their industries, streamline operations, increase efficiencies, and mitigate risk. In 2018, Thomson Reuters partnered with AWS Professional Services, AWS Managed Services (where AWS operates infrastructure on a customer's behalf), and AWS Certified third-party experts from multiple consulting partners who provided hands-on expertise, day-to-day infrastructure management, and cost optimization. The decision to use these AWS resources enabled Thomson Reuters to complete this migration project five months ahead of schedule. By leveraging AWS Managed Services, Thomson Reuters moved hundreds of mission-critical, legacy applications from across their global business units to the cloud and into production quickly. To further streamline this migration, Thomson Reuters leveraged the AWS Marketplace to access simplified software contracting services to rapidly procure and integrate their preferred third-party software into their AWS environment.

Additionally, Thomson Reuters has developed an internal platform to apply machine learning at scale using Amazon SageMaker – AWS’s service for building, training, and deploying machine learning models in the cloud and on the edge – to help developers and data scientists quickly gain new insights from real-time and historical data in a fully managed and secure environment. The platform saves developers and data scientists countless hours of coding by providing all of the components used for machine learning in a single toolset so models get to production faster with much less effort and at a lower cost, enabling Thomson Reuters to deliver new, intelligent solutions for their customers. Thomson Reuters uses Amazon SageMaker to automatically shut down GPU instances when a training job is done and leverages Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) Spot Instances – unused EC2 capacity that is available at up to a 90% discount compared to On-Demand prices – to reduce the cost of machine learning model inference.

