 

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $230 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 15:00  |   |   |   

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RSVAU, the “Company”) announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 23,000,000 units, which includes 3,000,000 units issued pursuant to the exercise by the underwriter of their over-allotment option. The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $230,000,000. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at $11.50 per share.

The units are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) and began trading under the ticker symbol “RSVAU” on December 2, 2020. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “RSVA” and “RSVAW” respectively.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as the sole book-running manager for the IPO.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, NY 10004, or by telephone at (212) 667-8563, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com or by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company’s mission is to provide fundamental public technology investors with early access to an excellent Silicon Valley technology company with a focus on green energy, electrification, storage, Smart Industry (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and the new automated-manufacturing wave.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company’s initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $230 Million Initial Public Offering Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RSVAU, the “Company”) announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 23,000,000 units, which includes 3,000,000 units issued pursuant to the exercise by the underwriter of their …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Treatment with Investigational LentiGlobin Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Results in ...
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
Bristol Myers Squibb Presents Data Evaluating Potential of Liso-cel Across Leukemia and Lymphomas ...
Europcar Mobility Group Seals a Very Innovative Partnership With Post Nord and Mercedes-Benz in ...
Geron Reports Ten Imetelstat Presentations at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Northern Dynasty ...
Atlassian Releases 2nd Annual Sustainability Report, Sets Ambitious Goals to Fight Climate Crisis
Ellington Financial Declares Common Dividend and Announces Estimated Book Value Per Common Share as ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity