Bill.com to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Event

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced its participation at Susquehanna Financial Group’s Payments on the Road – Virtual Bus Tour event.

Event: Susquehanna Financial Group’s Payments on the Road – Virtual Bus Tour

Presentation: Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 9:00am PT

A live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.bill.com.