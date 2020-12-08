 

Applied DNA Schedules Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 4 30 PM EST

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020   

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the "Company"), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, announced today that it will release financial results for its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter ended September 30, 2020 after market close on Thursday, December 17, 2020. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time that will also be broadcast live over the Internet.

What: Applied DNA’s Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

When: Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

Where: Via phone by dialing +1-844-887-9402 (U.S toll free) or +1-412-317-6798 (international dialers) or via live webcast.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for one week and may be accessed by calling +1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll) or +1-412-317-0088 (international dialers) with the passcode 10149831. An archive of the webcast will be available for a period of one year on the ‘IR Calendar’ page of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website starting within two hours from the conclusion of the live call.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA is a provider of molecular technologies that enable supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product genotyping, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates.

Visit adnas.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Join our mailing list.

The Company’s common stock is listed on NASDAQ under ticker symbol ‘APDN’, and its publicly traded warrants are listed on OTC under ticker symbol ‘APPDW’.

Applied DNA is a member of the Russell Microcap Index.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements made by Applied DNA in this press release may be “forward-looking” in nature within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Applied DNA’s future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Applied DNA. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to, its history of net losses, limited financial resources, limited market acceptance, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, our ability to successfully enter into commercial contracts for the implementation of our CertainT platform, disruptions in the supply of raw materials and supplies, and various other factors detailed from time to time in Applied DNA’s SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on December 12, 2019 and our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed on February 6, 2020, May 14, 2020 and August 6, 2020, and other reports we file with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Applied DNA undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.

